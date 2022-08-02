AEW Fight Forever Pre-Orders Announced, Game Details Confirmed in Listings

Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
Ubisoft Reportedly Planning to Already Cancel New Multiplayer Game
Ubisoft is reportedly planning to already cancel a multiplayer game that the publisher only released a little under two months ago. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Roller Champions, which is a 3v3 sports-centric multiplayer title. And while the release of Roller Champions is something that was a long time coming given that it was first announced back in 2019, it sounds like Ubisoft is already giving up on the project.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Fans Will Be Able to Buy Uta's Movie Outfit
One Piece: Red isn't just bringing back Red-Haired Shanks, but introducing the world to his daughter, Uta. Billed as the "ultimate diva," Uta's identity might have been revealed in promotional material, but there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding the singer. Prior to the movie's release in theaters around the globe, it would appear that fans will be able to purchase one of the key pieces of clothing that Uta will be sporting throughout the film.
Goat Simulator 3’s Release Date Has Been Confirmed By Coffee Stain North With The Help Of A Brief, Humorous, And Quite Scary Latest Teaser
Even original game enthusiasts were astonished when Goat Simulator 3 was announced during the Summer Game Fest. This is due to the lack of a sequel to Goat Simulator, as well as the fact that the game’s creator, Coffee Stain, succeeded in agitating the first game’s mayhem. Goat...
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Gets Big Preorder Discount
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is swinging onto PC next month, but today you can snag a discounted preorder ahead of its August 12 launch. Fanatical is offering the Steam version of Spider-Man Remastered for just $51, down from $60, with promo code FANATICAL15. This is the only deal we've seen for the upcoming PC port so far, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.
dotesports.com
Naughty Dog official claims The Last of Us remake will be available for PC ‘very soon’ after PS5 release
The remake of The Last of Us will be released on Sept. 2, but only for PS5. Though a Naughty Dog official has claimed the PC version of the game will release soon after the PS5 launch. In a reply on Twitter, Jonathan Benainous, the studio’s senior environment texture artist,...
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
dotesports.com
Assassin’s Creed coming to PUBG: Battlegrounds and NEW STATE Mobile
The world of Assassin’s Creed is coming to PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and NEW STATE Mobile in August in this multi-game collaboration announced today between KRAFTON Inc. and Ubisoft. Players will have the chance to receive Assassin’s Creed-themed in-game items and participate in a series of exclusive events to win Assassin’s...
ComicBook
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
IGN
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a reimagined edition of the classic tactical RPG. Featuring remastered graphics, a full orchestral re-recording of the game's soundtrack, fully voiced cutscenes in both Japanese and English, and more, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will also introduce several quality of life updates for players.
ComicBook
One of AEW's Oldest Factions Splits on AEW Dynamite
One of All Elite Wrestling's longest-running factions is no more. Following Hook's FTW Championship victory over Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs' subsequent attack on Starks last week, Taz announced on commentary that Team Taz is "done." Moments after Taz's announcement, Powerhouse Hobbs squashed a local competitor in singles competition. Starks would hit the ring to attack Hobbs, but would fall victim to a spinebuster.
WWE・
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
knowtechie.com
Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend on consoles and PC
If your plans are open this weekend, Far Cry 6 is free this weekend for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners. From today to August 7, Ubisoft will give you free access to the game and its free DLCs, including three crossover missions. To take advantage of this offer, head to...
ComicBook
Current SmackDown Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.
WWE・
F1 Manager 2022 Release Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the F1 Manager 2022 release date.
IGN
Xbox Series X and S Will Soon Boot Up Faster - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, we have news of a future update coming soon that will make the Xbox Series X/S boot up in a mere few seconds. The long-awaited Halo infinite co-op campaign will not have online multiplayer matchmaking support and is still scheduled to release in August this year.
IGN
Fallen Tear: The Ascension - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for a peek at the world, characters, and gameplay from Fallen Tear: The Ascension, an upcoming narrative-focused 2D Metroidvania game that is coming to PC, with further platforms to be announced. In Fallen Tear: The Ascension, centuries after the end of a devastating war between the gods,...
IGN
Hard West 2 - 9 Minutes of Exclusive Developer-Led Gameplay
Check out nine minutes of exclusive Hard West 2 gameplay. Join Hard West 2's executive producer Randy Greenback as he walks us through the 'A Plague Upon This Land' mission, which appears later into the game's campaign. See how the Bravado system, combat, special skills, and more work in the new tactical turn-based strategy game.
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals Its First Singing Controller
Xbox has revealed a singing Xbox controller. This is not a joke or a goof; there is now a series of customized Xbox controllers based on the song "Bad Decisions" by Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg. Xbox described it as the first-ever singing Xbox controller, which seems like a genuinely true statement given the fact that it seems like an unusual decision to make. And it is giving 30 of them away in promotion of the new song.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Won't Get Another Public Beta
Overwatch 2's most recent public beta wrapped up last month, and since then, Blizzard has been sharing insights into what it learned from the beta as well as how some different heroes will be changing based on feedback from players. While taking in that info via various blog post updates from Blizzard, players were expecting another beta announcement given that there'd be roughly two months to go between the time the beta ended and the time the game would release in October. As it turns out, however, there won't be another beta after all, so what players got through the first two betas will apparently have to be enough until the game launches.
After 27 years on console, Tactics Ogre is finally coming to PC
Details of the Tactics Ogre's new version have leaked before, but it's now officially heading to PC.
