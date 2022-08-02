AEW Fight Forever Pre-Orders Announced, Game Details Confirmed in Listings

Overwatch 2's most recent public beta wrapped up last month, and since then, Blizzard has been sharing insights into what it learned from the beta as well as how some different heroes will be changing based on feedback from players. While taking in that info via various blog post updates from Blizzard, players were expecting another beta announcement given that there'd be roughly two months to go between the time the beta ended and the time the game would release in October. As it turns out, however, there won't be another beta after all, so what players got through the first two betas will apparently have to be enough until the game launches.

