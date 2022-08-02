Clinton County Health Department to offer back-to-school immunnizations

Read on www.kttn.com
Low-cost stroke screening for Medicare patients to be offered in Gallatin
The Active Aging Resource Center and the Daviess County Health Department, both of Gallatin, are partnering to host a stroke detection screening. The screening will be held at 609B South Main Street in Gallatin on August 25th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by appointment only. A cardio gauge screening...
Linn County Health Department to offer low-cost blood draws
The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will offer low-cost blood draws next week. Tests will be offered by appointment only on August 12th from 7 am to 10 pm. Tests to be available include thyroid panel for $15; vitamin B12 and vitamin D for $12 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. There is a $10 draw fee.
Grundy Electric Cooperative holds annual membership meeting
A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting held on August 4, 2022, at Trenton High School in Trenton, Missouri. Over 240 members and guests began the evening with dinner served by Grundy County 4-H Members. Entertainment was provided by The Marks Family from Jefferson City. Members...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet August 9th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting next week. The tax rate hearing will be at the district office on August 9th at 5:25 pm. The proposed rate is $4 and 46.98 cents, which is 4.11 cents higher than the prior tax year.
Life Options Green Hills hires Nurse Manager to oversee medical services
Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as their Nurse Manager. Mrs. Marshall oversees and facilitates all of the medical services Life Options provides. Marshall shares, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Nurse Manager. I look forward to reaching out, educating, and supporting our community’s women, men, and families. Through this role, I can help Life Options Green Hills grow to reach women and families.”
Trenton R-9 School District opens online student registration
The Trenton R-9 School District has opened online registration for the 2022-2023 school year. The Trenton R-9 School District website allows parents to complete student registration, pay fees, and update lunch accounts for current students. A parent must have a portal account to access the forms. Parents who do not...
Grundy R-5 Board of Education to hold a tax rate hearing
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting next week. The hearing will start at the high school on August 10th at 6 pm. The proposed rate is $5.9207. The board will consider approval of eligibility criteria for free and reduced...
Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton
The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
Trenton City Council meeting on Monday to include agreement for purchasing transformers
The Trenton City Council will consider approval of ordinances that involve agreements. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, August 8th at 7 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. One ordinance would approve a volume commitment agreement with Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Incorporated. At...
Missouri Department of Conservation invites teachers to free prairie workshops for educators at Dunn Ranch Prairie near Eagleville
The Missouri Department of Conservation and The Nature Conservancy invites teachers to learn how to incorporate prairie ecology into classroom study. MDC will offer a free Discover Nature Schools prairie session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Dunn Ranch Prairie near Eagleville in Harrison County.
North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Horticulture entries
There were 67 entries submitted on August 2nd in the senior division of Horticulture at the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton. Marie Clark of Spickard had the most entries with 15, two received blue ribbons. Twyla Johnson of Spickard had the second most entries with 13, six received blue...
Booked Into The Jail
Livingston County Deputies booked 30-year-old Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe of Dawn into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Monday afternoon on a warrant for alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held with bond set at $5,000 cash only.
Obituary & Services: Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy
Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy, age 58, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born Elizabeth Catherine Timmons in Chillicothe, Missouri on September 16, 1963, to Ernest William (Dub) II and Gertrude...
Kansas man extradited to Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Tonganoxie, Kansas man to Grundy County on August 4th. Fifty-one-year-old Michael David Collett was arrested in Leavenworth County, Kansas August 3rd on alleged failure to appear in court on a felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. A waiver of extradition was signed.
MoDOT Working to Repair Clinton County Highway Damaged in Blowout Due to Heat
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – MoDOT crews are working to repair both lanes of Highway 116 on the west side of the Highway 116 and 69 construction in Clinton County where a concrete blow out occurred due to the heat yesterday.
City of Laredo to hold property tax hearing
The City of Laredo will hold a hearing regarding proposed property tax rates next week. The hearing will be at Laredo City Hall on August 8th at 5:30 pm. This year’s proposed rate totals 99.76 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That includes 69.83 cents for general and 29.93 cents for streets.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
City of Trenton to hold public hearing on property tax rates
The City of Trenton will hold a public hearing regarding property tax rates later this month. The hearing will be at Trenton City Hall on August 22nd at 7 p.m. This year’s proposed rate for general purposes is $1.0017. For the Park Department, it is $.1843. The combined total is $1.186 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is $.0238 higher than the prior tax year.
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
Gallatin teenager dies in Wednesday night crash, two other Gallatin teenagers injured
A two-vehicle accident half of a mile west of Winston on Wednesday night, August 3rd claimed the life of a Gallatin teen and injured two other teens. The Highway Patrol reports emergency medical services transported the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 18-year-old Jonathan Stoor, to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday morning, August 4th, about six hours after the accident.
