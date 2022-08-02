Clinton County Health Department to offer back-to-school immunnizations

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will offer low-cost blood draws next week. Tests will be offered by appointment only on August 12th from 7 am to 10 pm. Tests to be available include thyroid panel for $15; vitamin B12 and vitamin D for $12 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. There is a $10 draw fee.

LINN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO