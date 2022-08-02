Read on www.wvnews.com
Several gather to welcome Imagination Station to Shinnston, West Virginia, with ribbon cutting
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Imagination Station Boutique & More LLC, located at 415 Pike St., Shinnston celebrated with a grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, along with city and county officials, attended the ceremony.
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board: Thrasher officials will be out & about for waterline replacement project
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Design will soon be underway for the first phase of Clarksburg Water Board’s lead service line and mainline waterline replacement project. As part of the process, customers may notice field crews in their area collecting data over the next several weeks.
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
WVU Medicine reopens main lobby of Fairmont, West Virginia, Medical Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — As the next step in its plan to improve and reopen all of the Fairmont Medical Center, WVU Medicine held a ribbon cutting for hospital's newly remodeled main lobby Friday morning, which officials consider the first step in the organization's overall expansion plan. While...
Weatherization grant approved
CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Among the recipients are North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.,...
Bridgeport falls behind early, drops regional opener, 12-0
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport 10-12 All-Stars dropped their first game in the Little League Southeast Region tournament to Harris County (Ga.), 12-0, by mercy rule in four innings. Before Bridgeport even batted, they were in a giant hole.
ShaDon Brown rebuilds WVU secondary with experience, but sees roles for extensive list of newcomers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and defensive secondary coach ShaDon Brown has a number of potential candidates for the rebuilding of the cornerback and safety positions on the Mountaineer defense, which were hit hard with graduation and transfers after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Through the first...
