Newly Single Chelsea Handler Jets Off On Lavish Vacation After Jo Koy Split

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
Mega

There's nothing a lavish trip with friends can't fix! Chelsea Handler is kicking off her newly single life by jetting off to Europe to enjoy some fun in the sun with her besties.

Weeks after the comedian and her boyfriend of almost one year, Jo Koy , called it quits, Handler, 47, offered a glimpse of her glamorous getaway. Taking to her Instagram Story Monday, August 1, the blonde babe shared a video of herself rocking a colorful one piece as she told her 4.6 million followers that the day seemed to escape her .

CHELSEA HANDLER HINTS AT WHAT WENT WRONG IN JO KOY RELATIONSHIP: 'I HAVE TO CHOOSE MYSELF'

@chelseahandler/Instagram

The next photo to her Story was of the stunning view from what appeared to be the place she was residing amid her stay, showing a pool over looking water and mountains. Though Handler didn't specify exactly where exactly she was, she offered up that she was overseas by posting a photo of an unknown man's loafers and writing, "Welcome to Europe."

@chelseahandler/Instagram

Handler also teased the group's night on the town , posting a photo with her best friend's older sister as they enjoyed dinner. The Chelsea Lately alum kept her hair in a tight, clean bun while stunning in a yellow dress.

Handler's sweet escape from the hustle and bustle of her everyday life comes on the heels of her announcing her split from Koy ahead of their one-year anniversary in September.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler captioned a video posted to Instagram of a pre-recorded video of the couple before they broke up. "This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever."

Despite going their separate ways, Handler emphasized Koy "renewed" her faith in men and that she has "never been more optimistic for the future."

Shortly after the announcement, she seemed to offer more about what led to their break up, noting she was willing to bend only so much for someone. "You can’t change somebody intrinsically," the "Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea" author pointed out in a later interview.

DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION? CHELSEA HANDLER GOES NUDE WITH JUST TAPE COVERING PRIVATE PARTS FOLLOWING SPLIT WITH JO KOY

Handler also explained she was willing "to do so much bending” until she reached "a line," furthering: "I’m proud of myself because I didn’t let myself cross that line."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384ogD_0h1oJZna00
Mega

Handler and Koy went public with their relationship weeks after sparking romance rumors when they were spotted getting cozy at a baseball game in early September 2021.

