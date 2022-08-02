Agri-environment measures boost wildlife populations in long-term farm study

Read on phys.org
Phys.org
International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains
Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
Phys.org
Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica
Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise. The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
Phys.org
Safety risk as feeding wild animals linked to artificial selection of harassment behavior
The growing trend of people feeding wild animals poses a serious risk to the well-being of humans and wildlife as new research from University College Dublin finds these feeding interactions could be driving the artificial selection of harassment behavior in some species. In a study based on the fallow deer...
Phys.org
The value of seagrass to the planet's future is far greater than appreciated
Experts at the forefront of efforts to restore the U.K.'s coastal seagrass meadows say the remarkable plant's contribution to the most important to-do list in the history of humankind should be reassessed. Seagrass—the world's only underwater flowering plant—is not only vital for biodiversity, but also absorbs carbon dioxide, which helps...
TechCrunch
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
Discovered in the deep: the snail with iron armour
A golden snail with a foot clad in iron scales seems like a creature from science fiction. But in a few remote spots of the Indian Ocean these snails are very real. “It looks like an armoured knight crawling around on the deep-sea floor,” says Julia Sigwart, a biologist at Frankfurt’s Senckenberg Research Institute and one of the only people to have seen a living scaly-foot snail (Chrysomallon squamiferum), also known as a sea pangolin.
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Phys.org
Simultaneous multi-gas detection needs only sub-μL analyte
Trace gas detection based on laser absorption spectroscopy (LAS) is a powerful technique due to its high sensitivity and selectivity, and it is widely used in many fields. Most of current works are performed using a single frequency laser targeting only one species. Study of the interaction between different components needs simultaneous measurement of multi-species, which is still a challenge.
AOL Corp
Western U.S. faces water and power shortages due to climate change, U.N. warns
The two largest reservoirs in the United States are at “dangerously low levels,” threatening the supply of fresh water and electricity in six states and Mexico, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Tuesday. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which are both man-made reservoirs on the Colorado...
Phys.org
Nano-sponges with potential for rapid wastewater treatment
Efficient adsorbents for industrial wastewater treatment are important to minimize potential environmental damage. In particular, organic dyes, as a significant group of industrial pollutants, are usually highly water soluble, non-degradable and many are toxic to carcinogenic. Changxia Li and Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna together with colleagues now presented a new approach to design an innovative composite material, consisting of a nanoporous, ultrathin covalent organic framework (COF) anchored on graphene, that is highly efficient at filtering organic pollutants from water. The study was published in Angewandte Chemie.
Phys.org
Researchers create biosensor by turning spider silk into optical fiber
Researchers have harnessed the light-guiding properties of spider silk to develop a sensor that can detect and measure small changes in the refractive index of a biological solution, including glucose and other types of sugar solutions. The new light-based sensor might one day be useful for measuring blood sugar and other biochemical analytes.
TechCrunch
UAE aims to convert oil wealth into tech prowess
For the first half of 2022, the Middle East region brought in $1.73 billion in investments across 354 deals, up from more than $1.2 billion in the first half of 2021 — a 64% year over year growth. The UAE took in 46% of the total venture capital received in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, according to the country’s Ministry of Economy.
Phys.org
Experts warn that climate change, increasing populations are threatening the resilience of UK wastewater infrastructure
Researchers from the University of Portsmouth have examined the dynamic changes in the resilience of UK wastewater treatment works, now known as Water Resource Recovery Facilities (WRRFs), and discovered that environmental stressors are increasing the potential for pollution events. WRRFs play a vital role in our day-to-day lives by producing...
Phys.org
Habitat survey sheds light on survival of mule deer
Huge-eared and inquisitive, mule deer are an iconic species found just about anywhere there's vegetation in the Western U.S. Mule deer's natural habitat across the West has been substantially altered by agriculture, and in some areas, the species' numbers have declined. In the last few decades, however, many farmers have used federal conservation programs to restore sensitive lands to grass and shrub. Scientists at Washington State University want to know how agriculture and restored fields in southeastern Washington affect mule deer.
Phys.org
New study: Nitrogen forms extremely unusual structures under high pressure
Researchers at the Universities of Bayreuth and Linköping have produced two surprising compounds of nitrogen and the rare earth metal yttrium under very high pressure. The new polynitrides contain ring- and spiral-shaped crystal structures of nitrogen that have never before been observed in experiments or predicted in theoretical calculations. They look similar to widespread structures of carbon compounds. The high-pressure syntheses described in the journal Angewandte Chemie show that the diversity of possible nitrogen compounds and their structures is far greater than the behavior of nitrogen atoms under normal conditions would suggest.
The Verge
Go read this investigation into major methane leaks in Texas and New Mexico
Scientists and journalists are on the hunt for methane spewing out of oil and gas infrastructure in the US. The leaking methane is invisible to the naked eye, but a recent investigation by The Associated Press — with help from NASA and other researchers — helps expose the huge scale of the problem.
Phys.org
Business can no longer ignore extreme heat events. It's becoming a danger to the bottom line
When record-breaking heat waves cause train tracks to bend, airport runways to buckle, and roads to melt, as happened in the United Kingdom last month, it is likely that business performance will suffer. The problem is not going away, either. Businesses will need to better manage extreme heat risk. But...
CNET
Scientists Explain 'Mystery Masses' Discovered on Seafloor
Mop head. Pom-pom. Underwater tribble. When scientists with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted "mystery masses" on the seafloor of Mexico's Gulf of California, they initially scratched their heads. What were those weird, tentacle-y things? An MBARI statement on Tuesday cleared it up. Those animals were spaghetti worms. Spaghetti...
Phys.org
Volcanic super eruptions are millions of years in the making—followed by swift surge, scientists find
Researchers at the University of Bristol and Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre have discovered that super-eruptions occur when huge accumulations of magma deep in the Earth's crust, formed over millions of years, move rapidly to the surface disrupting pre-existing rock. Using a model for crustal flow, an international team of...
