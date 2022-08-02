Scientists refine the equations for mechanical stiffness to apply to plant cell walls based on elastic shell theory

Read on phys.org
Related
Phys.org
Earth is spinning faster than usual, but why? What experts say after shortest day ever
Time is flying. Literally. Scientists at the National Physical Laboratory in England recorded the shortest day ever on June 29 and another shortened day on July 26, Popular Mechanics reported. On both of these days, the Earth completed its usual 24-hour rotation in less than 24 hours, The Guardian reported....
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Phys.org
Simultaneous multi-gas detection needs only sub-μL analyte
Trace gas detection based on laser absorption spectroscopy (LAS) is a powerful technique due to its high sensitivity and selectivity, and it is widely used in many fields. Most of current works are performed using a single frequency laser targeting only one species. Study of the interaction between different components needs simultaneous measurement of multi-species, which is still a challenge.
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Nano-sponges with potential for rapid wastewater treatment
Efficient adsorbents for industrial wastewater treatment are important to minimize potential environmental damage. In particular, organic dyes, as a significant group of industrial pollutants, are usually highly water soluble, non-degradable and many are toxic to carcinogenic. Changxia Li and Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna together with colleagues now presented a new approach to design an innovative composite material, consisting of a nanoporous, ultrathin covalent organic framework (COF) anchored on graphene, that is highly efficient at filtering organic pollutants from water. The study was published in Angewandte Chemie.
Phys.org
International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains
Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
Phys.org
Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica
Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise. The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.
Nature.com
Mining for informative signals in biological sequences
Deep learning models for sequential data can be trained to make accurate predictions from large biological datasets. New tools from computer vision and natural language processing can help us make these models interpretable to biologists. Deep neural networks (DNNs) excel at making predictions based on sequential data. These approaches can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
No trace of dark matter halos
According to the standard model of cosmology, the vast majority of galaxies are surrounded by a halo of dark matter particles. This halo is invisible, but its mass exerts a strong gravitational pull on galaxies in the vicinity. A new study led by the University of Bonn (Germany) and the University of Saint Andrews (Scotland) challenges this view of the Universe. The results suggest that the dwarf galaxies of Earth's second closest galaxy cluster—known as the Fornax Cluster—are free of such dark matter halos. The study appeared in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Phys.org
Ultrasensitive optical sensing instrument has broad medical, science uses
In research that could broadly benefit science, medicine and engineering, a new kind of ultrasensitive optical sensing instrument has been developed by a doctoral student at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Called a Mach Zehnder-Fabry Perot (MZ-FP) hybrid fiber interferometer, it combines the advantages of the two types...
Phys.org
Simulating infinitely many chaotic particles using a quantum computer
A team of researchers at Google's Quantinuum, working with a colleague at the University of Texas, Austin, has developed a way to simulate infinitely many chaotic particles using a quantum computer running with a limited number of qubits. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes their technique.
Nature.com
Ultrafast fiber laser at 1570Â nm based on organic material as saturable absorber
In this work, we demonstrated Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene): poly(styrenesulfonate) (PEDOT: PSS) as a saturable absorber (SA) to produce mode-locking operation in different length of Erbium-doped fiber laser (EDFL). The PEDOT: PSS was embedded into polyvinyl alcohol to form a thin film that acts as an absorber into the laser setup. The three different mode-locked EDFL were successfully demonstrated with different cavity length and output coupler ratio. The pulse repetition rate/width of 3.417Â MHz/710Â fs, 4.831Â MHz/510Â fs, and 6.049Â MHz/460Â fs were obtained by utilizing optical coupler/ cavity length of 20:80/60.7Â m, 10:90/42.7Â m, and 5:95/33.7Â m, respectively. All experiments generated a stable and mode-locked operation at a central wavelength of 1570.76Â nm, 1570.3Â nm, and 1569.95Â nm with 3Â dB bandwidth of 4.8Â nm, 5.6Â nm, and 6.5Â nm, respectively. The long-time stability of the ultrafast fiber lasers was investigated for each setup via 120Â min. The proposed PEDOT: PSS has proven as a promising material to induce mode-locking operation in different fiber laser setup.
Phys.org
Do 'bouncing universes' have a beginning?
In trying to understand the nature of the cosmos, some theorists propose that the universe expands and contracts in endless cycles. Because this behavior is hypothesized to be perpetual, the universe should have no beginning and no end—only eternal cycles of growing and shrinking that extend forever into the future, and forever into the past.
Phys.org
Safety risk as feeding wild animals linked to artificial selection of harassment behavior
The growing trend of people feeding wild animals poses a serious risk to the well-being of humans and wildlife as new research from University College Dublin finds these feeding interactions could be driving the artificial selection of harassment behavior in some species. In a study based on the fallow deer...
Phys.org
The value of seagrass to the planet's future is far greater than appreciated
Experts at the forefront of efforts to restore the U.K.'s coastal seagrass meadows say the remarkable plant's contribution to the most important to-do list in the history of humankind should be reassessed. Seagrass—the world's only underwater flowering plant—is not only vital for biodiversity, but also absorbs carbon dioxide, which helps...
Phys.org
New study: Nitrogen forms extremely unusual structures under high pressure
Researchers at the Universities of Bayreuth and Linköping have produced two surprising compounds of nitrogen and the rare earth metal yttrium under very high pressure. The new polynitrides contain ring- and spiral-shaped crystal structures of nitrogen that have never before been observed in experiments or predicted in theoretical calculations. They look similar to widespread structures of carbon compounds. The high-pressure syntheses described in the journal Angewandte Chemie show that the diversity of possible nitrogen compounds and their structures is far greater than the behavior of nitrogen atoms under normal conditions would suggest.
Phys.org
The record for the farthest galaxy was just broken again, now just 250 million years after the Big Bang
In a recent study submitted to Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, a collaborative research team has utilized the first set of data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) discovering a galaxy candidate, CEERS-93316, that formed approximately 250 million years after the Bing Bang, which also set a new redshift record of z = 16.7. This finding is extremely intriguing as it demonstrates the power of JWST, which only started sending back its first set of data a few weeks ago. CEERS stands for Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey, and was specifically created for imaging with JWST.
Phys.org
Volcanic super eruptions are millions of years in the making—followed by swift surge, scientists find
Researchers at the University of Bristol and Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre have discovered that super-eruptions occur when huge accumulations of magma deep in the Earth's crust, formed over millions of years, move rapidly to the surface disrupting pre-existing rock. Using a model for crustal flow, an international team of...
Phys.org
Significant advance in 2D material science with diversely behaving layers in a single bulk material
Scientists from The University of Manchester have developed a novel yet simple method for producing vertical stacks of alternating superconductor and insulator layers of tantalum disulphide (TaS2). The findings, from a team led by Professor Rahul Nair, could speed up the process of manufacturing such devices—so-called van der Waals heterostructures—with application in high-mobility transistors, photovoltaics and optoelectronics.
Phys.org
The final frontier? Just a slice of Spanish sausage
A red ball of spicy fire with luminous patches glowing menacingly against a black background. This, prominent French scientist Etienne Klein declared, was the latest astonishing picture taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Sun. Fellow Twitter users marveled at the details...
Comments / 0