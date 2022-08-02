Scientists refine the equations for mechanical stiffness to apply to plant cell walls based on elastic shell theory

In this work, we demonstrated Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene): poly(styrenesulfonate) (PEDOT: PSS) as a saturable absorber (SA) to produce mode-locking operation in different length of Erbium-doped fiber laser (EDFL). The PEDOT: PSS was embedded into polyvinyl alcohol to form a thin film that acts as an absorber into the laser setup. The three different mode-locked EDFL were successfully demonstrated with different cavity length and output coupler ratio. The pulse repetition rate/width of 3.417Â MHz/710Â fs, 4.831Â MHz/510Â fs, and 6.049Â MHz/460Â fs were obtained by utilizing optical coupler/ cavity length of 20:80/60.7Â m, 10:90/42.7Â m, and 5:95/33.7Â m, respectively. All experiments generated a stable and mode-locked operation at a central wavelength of 1570.76Â nm, 1570.3Â nm, and 1569.95Â nm with 3Â dB bandwidth of 4.8Â nm, 5.6Â nm, and 6.5Â nm, respectively. The long-time stability of the ultrafast fiber lasers was investigated for each setup via 120Â min. The proposed PEDOT: PSS has proven as a promising material to induce mode-locking operation in different fiber laser setup.

