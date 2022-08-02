Princess Charlotte joins Prince William and Kate at Commonwealth Games: Photos

Princess Charlotte enjoyed quality time with her mom and dad on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seven-year-old daughter to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games﻿. The outing marked Charlotte’s first solo outing with her parents. Prince William, Kate and Charlotte joined the Wessex family ﻿at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch swimming events. The three Cambridges also attended a hockey match at the University of Birmingham.

“Brilliant seeing athletes from all over the Commonwealth performing swimmingly at @BirminghamCG22 today 🏊‍♂️🏑,” the Cambridges’ Twitter account tweeted .

Princess Charlotte wore a nautical striped dress for her appearance on Aug. 2.

The little Princess had her hair adorably styled in pigtail braids.

The three Cambridges joined Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

During the royals’ visit to SportsAid House, Princess Charlotte updated the Team England medal board with the silver won in the lawn bowls (men’s pairs) and bronze from the table tennis (men’s team event).

The Duke and Duchess’ daughter was animated as she watched a swimming event.

Whoa!

Charlotte was pictured resting her arms on her parents’ shoulders while at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

William was all smiles as he watched Charlotte at the event.

The royals watched Team England volleyball stars jump on two “Smoothie Bikes” for a race at SportsAid House.

At SportsAid House, the royals joined a series of interactive workshops and met with athletes, including powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness.

William sweetly hugged his daughter during a hockey match.

Charlotte gave her dad a thumbs up!

The Duchess pointed out something to her daughter at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre .