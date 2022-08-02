Princess Charlotte joins Prince William and Kate at Commonwealth Games: Photos
Princess Charlotte enjoyed quality time with her mom and dad on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seven-year-old daughter to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The outing marked Charlotte’s first solo outing with her parents. Prince William, Kate and Charlotte joined the Wessex family at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch swimming events. The three Cambridges also attended a hockey match at the University of Birmingham.
“Brilliant seeing athletes from all over the Commonwealth performing swimmingly at @BirminghamCG22 today 🏊♂️🏑,” the Cambridges’ Twitter account tweeted .
RELATED:
Prince William records video message with Princess Charlotte: Watch
Scroll to see photos of Princess Charlotte at the Commonwealth Games:
Comments / 0