Cell Phones

Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned

If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account

Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
BGR.com

5 incredible new iOS 16 features that’ll change the way you use your iPhone

Over the past few weeks, Apple has been working hard to bolster iOS 16 ahead of its official release in September. This means that engineers have been working on enhancing performance, adding features, and of course, eliminating pesky bugs. iOS 16 beta 3 arrived last week and we can expect the fourth beta soon enough. Now if you missed Apple’s WWDC keynote, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 5 awesome iOS 16 features that, taken together, make this upgrade a can’t-miss.
knowtechie.com

iOS 16 is on the way, but not for all iPhones – here’s how to check

The iOS 16 update is set to roll out to the public come this fall. Currently in beta, it comes with a slew of new and exciting features. With the new iOS 16 update, you’ll be able to lock photo albums with Face ID. You can also see Wi-Fi passwords, unsend iMessages, and remove photo backgrounds, among others.
SlashGear

Why You Should Be Using An Antivirus App On Your Android Phone

Over the years, Android phones have become an essential part of our daily routine. You use your smartphone to stay in touch with your friends and family, you use it to navigate your professional life, and at the end of the day, you use it to blow off some steam by watching Netflix or playing your favorite video game. As you go about your day, you are, through no fault of yours, providing a lot of personal information to your smartphone, including your email address, which could be linked with other services, your address, bank account details, and other sensitive information that should not be shared with others. However, in a time when the cases of cyberattacks are increasing rapidly, users need to be extra cautious.
BGR.com

These Android adware apps have been installed over 9 million times so delete them now

Every week or so, Android users get yet another reminder about why it’s so important to vet every app they download. This week, the IT security vendor Doctor Web shared its June 2022 review of virus activity on mobile devices. During their sweep, the analysts found 28 Android apps on the Google Play app store containing adware trojans. In all, Android device owners downloaded these infected apps nearly 10 million times.
CNET

iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
technewstoday.com

How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android

The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
ZDNet

How Samsung leapfrogged the Apple Watch, with a little help from Google

Samsung's BioActive chip has quietly given its smartwatch more sensors and better battery life than the market-leading Apple Watch. That will be a surprise to some, since Apple has been a pioneer in putting advanced health tech on the wrist with breakthroughs like the first FDA-approved EKG sensor on a watch in 2018.
Business Insider

The 7 best plant identifier apps for iPhone and Android

Plant identifier apps are plentiful on iPhone and Android. Many apps, like LeafSnap and PlantSnap, have premium tiers, but iPlant and PlantNet are completely free options. Here are seven of the best plant identification apps for your smartphone. What's that plant in the backyard? Or on the hiking trail you're...
pocketnow.com

Here are the best Android launchers

A few days ago, I shared an article about why I haven’t been using the stock launcher that comes default on my devices for a long time. The reasoning essentially came down to the lack of customization and personalization options. Many users use third-party launchers to customize their experience when using their smartphones or tablets, and today, we’ll show you some of the best and most popular launchers you can find on the Google Play Store.
notebookcheck.net

Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video

It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
CELL PHONES

