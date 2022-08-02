ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Garden & Gun Club Sunday Supper at The Battery Atlanta

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpjEW_0h1oJI2T00
The Battery Atlanta

Sunday, Aug. 14 from 5-10 p.m.

The Battery Atlanta is honoring the timeless tradition of Sunday suppers with Garden & Gun Club. Each month, Executive Chef Sam Davis and one of the region’s finest culinary talents will collaborate on a ​​three-course dinner paired with wine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Malika Bowling

Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in Atlanta

Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
discoveratlanta.com

Where to Get the Best Cookies in Atlanta

Whether it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or time to indulge in a sweets-filled cheat day, you’re in luck. You can never go wrong with stopping to grab something sweet while in Atlanta, especially when the plethora of options makes it so easy. Looking to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this Aug. 4? Check out some of Atlanta’s best cookie shops below.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

South Cobb Dunkin’ Donuts giving away free coffee for a year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunkin’ Donuts at 3300 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna is giving away free coffee for a year to celebrate its grand reopening. The store will reopen 5 a.m. Aug. 5 and the first 100 in-store customers will receive coupons for 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months at the South Cobb location.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Eater

Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station

Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

The Country Club Of The South, My Experience

Hey guys wanted to share my experience yesterday that was super fun. Yesterday afternoon I was invited out to lunch with a friend where he plays golf. I’ve been in Atlanta since 2005 and with my line of work, I’ve been to lots of golfing charity events on magnificent golf courses and to many country clubs but I have never been to The Country Club of the South located in Johns Creek.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Battery Atlanta#Wine#Supper#Food Drink#Garden Gun Club#Executive Chef
Thrillist

The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta

For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 46

TSA to host hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport (ATL both Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10 to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO). The hiring event will take place at...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Barbecue Restaurant and Raw Bar the Pig and the Pearl Closes at Atlantic Station

Barbecue restaurant and raw bar the Pig and the Pearl is now closed at Atlantic Station in Midtown. According to Tomorrow’s News Today, the restaurant closed some time in July, but a Yelp search indicates it may have closed in June. No official announcement was made on social media by the restaurant or by Atlantic Station. Google lists the restaurant as “permanently closed” and the Pig and the Pearl website is no longer operational.
ATLANTA, GA
NME

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz call for preservation of Black-owned Atlanta businesses

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz have criticised a recently introduced nuisance ordinance in Atlanta that they claim is penalising small and Black-owned businesses in the city. The rappers, both Atlanta natives, attended a city council meeting on Monday (August 1) to call for the preservation of small businesses. The father of rapper Young Thug, Jeffrey Williams Sr., was also there and argued that the ordinance’s “catch-all approach” of trying to reduce violence in proximity to clubs and establishments “penalises uninvolved parties”.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

These 11 Atlanta Restaurants Are Simply Beautiful

There’s no shortage of stylish restaurants giving off serious see-and-be-seen vibes in Atlanta. Designers these days have even taken to curating corners in dining rooms for people seeking an instant Instagram moment to snap a photo. But there are just some Atlanta restaurants where style and substance merge into undeniably beautiful design and decor, making dining as much about the surroundings as the food on the plate, and transforming a meal into an experience.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Tucker’s Hugh Howell Marketplace adds seven tenants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker is set to add seven new tenants: Chase Bank, Cold Stone Creamery, Korean fusion restaurant Bite of Korea, nail salon Queen Nail Bar; waxing studio Magical Waxing, repair business Flawless Repair and Batteries Plus. The new tenants also mean the nearly 90,000 square foot mall is now fully occupied. The mall is anchored by a Publix that takes up more than half that space.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Reid’s Body Shop to become “The Reid”

After more than 60 years of operation, Reid’s Body Shop closed its garage doors for the last time after the family behind the Reynoldstown institution sold the 1.64-acre plot to a developer who plans to build The Reid, a 186-apartment community. The site, at 952 Memorial Drive SE, is...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
752
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy