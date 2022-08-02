ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to sit out Hall of Fame game

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFYKe_0h1oIydQ00

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence heads to the Hall of Fame game as more of a coach than player on Thursday.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence is not playing in the preseason kickoff showcase in Canton, Ohio, even with No. 2 quarterback C.J Beathard limited by a groin injury.

Jake Luton will start and go well into the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Trevor’s been getting a lot of great looks here in practice,” Pederson said.

Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has taken quickly to a new system that requires pre-snap adjustments and constant motion from backs and receivers.

“Like every offense, there’s little things that you just learn and deeper and deeper every time you go through – nuances based on certain coverages, certain checks,” Lawrence said. “You get to the point where it all opens up. And it’s like, ‘OK, this is also something you could check to, if you don’t like this look, and you see you have a matchup here,’ and then it goes off of that. It’s always evolving.

Pederson said Lawrence is in a “good spot” with more than a month to prepare for the NFL regular-season opener against the Washington Commanders.

Beathard’s status could be updated, but he’s not expected to play, Pederson said. Running back Travis Etienne (illness) is also out.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Travis Etienne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Buccaneers#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Washington Commanders#Elbow#Rams Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy