Basketball

Brittney Griner’s attorney makes plea for leniency

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Brittney Griner shared personal photos and her defense team asked a Russian judge for leniency as her trial for drug possession approaches closing arguments this week.

Griner, 31, pled guilty to all charges and took the stand to explain the circumstances that brought her before the judge.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted after being found in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February.

The trial was adjourned Tuesday until closing statements on Thursday. A prison sentence is expected to be handed down Friday.

Negotiations to include Griner and another American imprisoned in Russia, Paul Whalen, in a prisoner swap are not progressing, per reports. Legal experts suggest Russian officials are not likely to entertain the swap proposed by the United States until Griner is convicted.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call last week with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that didn’t produce the desired results.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, called Russia’s response a “bad faith” effort and counteroffer that American officials don’t regard as serious.

Comments

Gene Presley
2d ago

Yeah, they'll consider that after you tried to make a mockery of Russian courts. Citing American laws in defense of your client in Russia. NOT

1d ago

Hash oil is illegal under federal law. So two time Olympian international basketball player has been trained numerous times I want to carry not to carry. So enjoy your stay comrade. Trading the merchant of death would be absolutely disastrous for the world.

Elaine Baca
1d ago

Since Brittney already insulted the judge's intelligence with her transparent, disingenuous excuses, and he's figured out that she's done this before and not got caught, she'd be better off saying, "Yes, I tried to sneak these items into your country for my personal use, and I sincerely apologize!". That might hold more weight with the judge.

NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

Brittney Griner Closing Statement: “Had No Intent” To Break Russian Law

Brittney Griner gave a key statement in her trial just ahead of the verdict in her drug case being handed down later today. The Phoenix Mercury star pleaded for leniency in her closing statement. “I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime,” Griner shared in the courtroom.
NBA
