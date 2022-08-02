Guy Fieri Is Following Rage Against The Machine On Tour: See His Best Posts

Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri is living his best life! The mayor of Flavortown is reportedly following Rage Against The Machine on their current North American reunion tour . Several posts and videos from other attendees show the famed chef at the band's various tour stops.

The most viral of these videos features Fieri holding a drink and smoking a cigar in the crowd while passionately singing along to the band's 1991 song "Bombtrack." Fieri even reposted the viral clip and added his own message. "The best concert ever," he wrote. "Until tomorrow night in Raleigh..... RAGE RULES." He was also pictured with the RATM's supporting act Run The Jewels at the Cleveland date and later appeared on the big screen during "Killing In The Name" at the Raleigh stop.

Fieri has also been documenting his experience on Twitter. Last week, he wrote that he and his son Hunter were "losin' our minds." Earlier this year, Fieri tweeted a video and told his followers that getting to see RATM was "a moment in history." He continued, "This is a lifelong journey that Hunter and I have been on." Fieri is clearly a life-long rock fan. Back in 2019, footage of him headbanging in the front row at a Slipknot concert went viral on TikTok.

If Fieri and his son seem especially excited about this tour it's because, before this current run of dates, RATM hasn't performed live since 2011. The highly-anticipated tour has seen some minor hiccups with singer Zack De La Rocha injuring his leg onstage and guitarist Tom Morello accidentally getting tackled off stage by a security guard trying to catch an unruly fan .