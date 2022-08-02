ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on abc57.com

Comments / 1

Related
abc57.com

Police identify bicyclist killed by train

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Remembering Edith Schmucker, fourth victim of Wednesday's crash that killed Rep. Walorski and two staffers

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Although most of the attention from Wednesday's fatal crash has been directed towards Rep. Jackie Walorski and her two staffers, the fourth victim, 56-year old Edith Schmucker, was reportedly just on her way home from work when she was hit head-on. Schmucker was originally thought to have crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by Walorski's campaign manager Zachery Potts, but after a revised accident report released by police, it was confirmed that Potts crossed the center line, leaving Schmucker not at fault for the crash.
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
PLYMOUTH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goshen
abc57.com

Three killed in crash on S.R. 19, S.R. 119

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have died in a crash on S.R. 19 and S.R. 119 in Nappanee, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the first vehicle died in the crash. Two passengers...
NAPPANEE, IN
WANE-TV

Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Man arrested after Tuesday morning pursuit in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Hudson man is held in the Steuben County Jail after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop Austin Ray German, 23, at just after 5:30 a.m. on CR 500 S near CR 225 W. The deputy reported that German was on a small motorcycle with no working lights. That’s when German allegedly fled westbound on CR 500 S and started a short chase until German left the road into a field in the 2700 block of West CR 500 S.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man charged in murder of Anthony Long

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend. It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection. The other vehicle fled the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen

A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Sheriff: SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line, hit car

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The small SUV involved in a head-on crash in Elkhart County midday Wednesday, killing four people including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, had drifted over the state highway’s center line, according to new information released by the Elkhart County sheriff. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street

ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
WIBC.com

Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Male bicyclist killed after collision with train in Goshen

A bicyclist is dead after an apparent collision with a train. It was around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when police in Goshen were called to the railroad crossing at Lincoln Avenue. At the scene they found the male bicyclist dead. This is still an active investigation and there...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Dowagiac teen dies in weather-related car crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cass County. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Peavine Street and California Road, in Pokagon Township, when a large tree limb fell on a vehicle. The impact caused the car to hit another tree, on the side of the road.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase

STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
STURGIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy