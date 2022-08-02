Montgomery County Commissioners Vote Unanimously to Extend County Burn Ban

Read on www.woodlandsonline.com
'Time for a serious upgrade' | Harris County to put $1.2 billion bond referendum on November ballot
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Residents in Harris County will get to vote on a $1.2 billion bond referendum this November. If approved by voters, the money would go towards roads, parks and police. "Now is the time to let them decide," Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. Ellis was...
The Woodlands Township pools begin post-season schedule on August 10, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township post-season pool schedule begins on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Residents and visitors are welcome to continue their swimming fun for a few more weeks before the pools close for the season on September 5, 2022. Please note, the regular season concludes on Tuesday,...
Harris County to pursue legal action in wake of 2022 election audit announcement
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A political back-and-forth is brewing between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Texas Secretary of State over an election audit that will be performed later this year. Last week, the Texas Secretary of State said it randomly selected four counties to be audited after...
Shake up at Liberty County ESD No. 2
A bit of drama unfolded for Liberty County ESD No. 2 after now former Chief Benny Carroll announced his resignation while hurling allegations against the board last week. That announcement came at the Tuesday, July 26, meeting of the Liberty County Commissioners, when Carroll addressed the court during the public comment period.
Polk County firefighters working to contain 350-acre forest fire
UPDATE: Officials made a lot of progress to contain the fire, said Texas A&M Forest Service. Firefighters will be back on Friday to keep a presence in the area. UPDATE: The fire has now grown to 350-acres, and officials are still battling it. Five structures were threatened by the blaze, but they were saved. No […]
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
Man dies as result of grass fire that spread to building in Cypress, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – A man was pronounced dead as firefighters worked to put out a 4-alarm fire in the Cy-Fair area Thursday afternoon. The fire started in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail, south of Highway 99 and west of the Dyess Park sports complex. A resident nearby said...
New Bid Posting 2023-2025 Lake and Pond Maintenance for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The selected vendor is expected to provide pond maintenance services including but not limited to water quality monitoring to ensure a healthy aquatic environment, chemical applications to address water quality and aquatic vegetation, fountain maintenance, and fish stocking services to the community’s 70 lakes and ponds. The goal of this contract is to ensure pondweeds and algae are controlled at levels that permit a healthy and aesthetically pleasing lake and/or pond.
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter
PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
Proposed $347M elevation project on I-10 garners concerns for Heights-area residents
The area has repeatedly been affected by major rain events, such as tropical storms Allison and Imelda, and Hurricane Harvey.
‘Enough is enough’: Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished
HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven’t gotten far. “Nothing has been done. I’ve been contacting the city to try to get some help,” said...
Mid-year campaign finance reports for Harris County judge race show $2.88M in contributions to Hidalgo, del Moral Mealer since February
Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show close to $3 million in donations to the two candidates between Feb. 20-June 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports received by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator on July 15 show $2.88M in total contributions...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force Make Arrest in Theft Investigation
MANGOLIA, TX -- On August 2, 2022, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) was notified that Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office met with an owner who tracked his stolen trailer to the 9000 block of Carraway Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies and Detectives obtained access...
Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
'I don't believe he acted on his own:' Houston City Councilman reacts after Mayor's aide is federally charged
HOUSTON - A Houston City Councilman is speaking out about a former Mayor’s Office employee who recently pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges. City Councilman Michael Kubosh says he believes more city employees could be charged and that William-Paul Thomas pleading guilty to federal charges may be just the beginning.
