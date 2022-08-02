ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Commissioners Vote Unanimously to Extend County Burn Ban

By Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thevindicator.com

Shake up at Liberty County ESD No. 2

A bit of drama unfolded for Liberty County ESD No. 2 after now former Chief Benny Carroll announced his resignation while hurling allegations against the board last week. That announcement came at the Tuesday, July 26, meeting of the Liberty County Commissioners, when Carroll addressed the court during the public comment period.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
New Bid Posting 2023-2025 Lake and Pond Maintenance for The Woodlands Township

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The selected vendor is expected to provide pond maintenance services including but not limited to water quality monitoring to ensure a healthy aquatic environment, chemical applications to address water quality and aquatic vegetation, fountain maintenance, and fish stocking services to the community’s 70 lakes and ponds. The goal of this contract is to ensure pondweeds and algae are controlled at levels that permit a healthy and aesthetically pleasing lake and/or pond.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Politics
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter

PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
PORTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Mid-year campaign finance reports for Harris County judge race show $2.88M in contributions to Hidalgo, del Moral Mealer since February

Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show close to $3 million in donations to the two candidates between Feb. 20-June 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports received by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator on July 15 show $2.88M in total contributions...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
PORTER, TX

