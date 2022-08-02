ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
virginiapublicradio.org

Electric bike-share program in New River Valley abruptly shuts down

Several electric bike and scooter sharing programs across Virginia have stopped abruptly after the company, Bolt Mobility, has seemingly stopped operations. Roxy Todd reports that it’s caught local officials in the New River Valley off guard, and without a plan to move forward.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy