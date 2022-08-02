Read on virginiapublicradio.org
Electric bike-share program in New River Valley abruptly shuts down
Several electric bike and scooter sharing programs across Virginia have stopped abruptly after the company, Bolt Mobility, has seemingly stopped operations. Roxy Todd reports that it’s caught local officials in the New River Valley off guard, and without a plan to move forward.
Pope & Schapiro: Kansas abortion vote, Youngkin listening tour and classroom cameras
What impacts could the Kansas abortion vote have here in Virginia?. Jeff Schapiro of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Michael Pope discuss that and all of this week’s political happenings.
Should Virginia teachers be allowed to bring guns into the classroom?
As concern over school shootings increases, some say teachers should be able to bring guns to the classroom. Michael Pope reports.
