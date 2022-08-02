ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe man arrested; attempted to set house on fire with people inside

By Kevin Dudley, Jr., Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oslme_0h1oGvUB00

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — West Monroe Police were called to the home of a victim who says they were woken up by the smell of natural gas and the threat of a fire this morning in the 1400 block of Cedar St.

According to the victim, they saw Charles J. Boles, 44, allegedly pouring lighter fluid on the floor inside of the home. Boles also reportedly exited the home and returned with a lighter.

Deputies allegedly find over 5 pounds of narcotics after anonymous tip; Monroe man arrested

The victim confronted Boles to prevent him from setting fire to the lighter fluid. Boles then fled the scene.

Boles was later arrested and charged with Aggravated Arson Occupied.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Father arrested after dispute involving child

An infant in the middle an apparent domestic dispute led to the arrest of a Ruston man Wednesday. At about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Ruston Police responded to a Henderson Street apartment regarding a report of a man placing a 4-month-old child in the street. The child’s mother said as she...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
West Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
City
West Monroe, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Blocked road leads to drug arrest

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
FARMERVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Monroe Police#Cedar St#Nexstar Media Inc
lincolnparishjournal.com

Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man

Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

False report results in arrest

Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man dies in Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy of West Monroe, La. The investigation revealed that Guraedy’s 2007 GMC […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KEDM

Monroe Police Department investigate shooting on Peach Street

Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe. The initial investigation showed that more than one suspect approached a group of individuals standing outside...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Unrestrained West Monroe man killed in vehicle crash

Ouachita Parish – On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 north of LA Hwy 557. This crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee arrested in Lincoln

A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy