West Monroe man arrested; attempted to set house on fire with people inside

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — West Monroe Police were called to the home of a victim who says they were woken up by the smell of natural gas and the threat of a fire this morning in the 1400 block of Cedar St.

According to the victim, they saw Charles J. Boles, 44, allegedly pouring lighter fluid on the floor inside of the home. Boles also reportedly exited the home and returned with a lighter.

The victim confronted Boles to prevent him from setting fire to the lighter fluid. Boles then fled the scene.

Boles was later arrested and charged with Aggravated Arson Occupied.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

