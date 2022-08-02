Read on www.themountvernongrapevine.com
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Law Enforcement Funding for Body-Worn Cameras
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that $5 million in grant funding is available to help local law enforcement agencies invest in body camera equipment and pay for associated expenses. The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is now accepting applications...
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is
Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ashlandsource.com
New Ohio State Highway Patrol Supt. has north central Ohio ties
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Effective on Aug. 12, Lt. Col. Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel.
thecentersquare.com
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
Ohio YMCA’s now offering free memberships
The free one-year memberships will apply to all 162 YMCAs throughout Ohio.
wksu.org
What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort here in Ohio
By a nearly two to one margin earlier this week, voters in Kansas turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state’s constitution. In Ohio, it's too late to mount a similar effort in time for this November's election, but some groups are...
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
Gov. Mike DeWine continues fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine expanded his fundraising lead for this year’s re-election campaign, doubling what his Democratic challenger reported raising for the month of July. DeWine, a Republican, reported raising $2.5 million between June 11 and Aug. 3, according to a new campaign finance report filed Wednesday....
wksu.org
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary
The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races. There were also contests...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law
Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
medinacountylife.com
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
wktn.com
Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District
The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
Your Radio Place
Zanesville included in Ohio Department of Health's program to improve health and lives of its residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Health has announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. The Zanesville...
