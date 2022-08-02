ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Governor DeWine Announces Law Enforcement Funding for Body-Worn Cameras

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that $5 million in grant funding is available to help local law enforcement agencies invest in body camera equipment and pay for associated expenses. The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is now accepting applications...
Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is

Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New Ohio State Highway Patrol Supt. has north central Ohio ties

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Effective on Aug. 12, Lt. Col. Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel.
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day

(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary

The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races. There were also contests...
Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law

Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Results: Ohio special primary election

Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District

The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
