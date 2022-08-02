German shepherd stolen nearly 5 years ago found over 600 miles from its Texas home

Galveston, Texas -- A veteran and her husband blend historic and modern at the Coppersmith Inn Bed and Breakfast in Galveston. The home was built in 1887 and still has many original features as its survived 136 years of hurricanes. It was built by architect Alfred Muller, who built many famous buildings on Galveston Island. The home changed hands several times before becoming a bed and breakfast in 1994.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO