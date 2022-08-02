ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German shepherd stolen nearly 5 years ago found over 600 miles from its Texas home

 3 days ago
A mix historic charm and modern comforts at the Coppersmith Inn Bed and Breakfast.

Galveston, Texas -- A veteran and her husband blend historic and modern at the Coppersmith Inn Bed and Breakfast in Galveston. The home was built in 1887 and still has many original features as its survived 136 years of hurricanes. It was built by architect Alfred Muller, who built many famous buildings on Galveston Island. The home changed hands several times before becoming a bed and breakfast in 1994.
GALVESTON, TX
Doctor who survived 6 brain surgeries now helps patients going through similar rehab

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Claudia Martinez is a resident physician at TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehab Hospital where just a few years ago she was a patient herself. When she was a college student at the University of Houston, Dr. Martinez suddenly began having headaches and blacking out. She was diagnosed with a condition called Chiari malformation. It involves brain tissue extending into the spinal cord, which can cause paralysis.
HOUSTON, TX

