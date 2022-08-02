Read on www.deseret.com
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
laptopmag.com
How to delete a Gmail account
A Gmail account has pretty much everything you need from an email account. Besides sending and receiving the typical email, it also allows you to set up accounts on millions of other websites easily. Gmail is by far the most popular email service around. As of 2022, at least 1.8...
The Verge
Microsoft Word 101: how to convert a Word doc to a PDF
For a long time, Adobe’s PDF file format has been the format for legal and business documents, largely because they most closely resemble their hardcopy versions — and because they can be locked down relatively easily so that no changes can be made. But while PDFs are great for producing accurate digital versions of paper documents, you can also very easily create a PDF out of an ordinary Word document as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
How To Enhance JavaScript File Upload Experience In Your Web App
A JavaScript file uploader ensures convenient, fast-moving uploads on every device. This includes drag and drop, remote storage, image editing, and multiple attachments. A ready-made solution can add layers of functionality to a JavaScript file file upload. UX is the backbone of usability for web apps that users rely on to complete tasks. We’ll walk you through how visual components can revamp the user experience of a. JavaScript file. file uploaders must be able to perform scalable file imports in record time.
Google’s new update has made Search more specific
Google has improved the way that Search provides more specific results.Users have been able to search for an exact word or phrase on Google by putting quotation marks around it for some time.Now, the search giant is improving this further. “The snippets we display for search results (meaning the text you see describing web content) will be formed around where a quoted word or phrase occurs in a web document”, Yonghao Jin, a software engineer on Search, wrote in a blog post.“That means you can more easily identify where to find them after you click the link and visit the...
Digital Trends
Google Meet and Google Duo begin confusing merger
Google has begun the next phase of merging its Duo and Meet video chat apps into one service. The brand sent out an update on Wednesday, which will change the Google Duo icon to Google Meet. The update is largely aesthetic but is set to roll out for Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks. You can expect to receive a home screen notification explaining how Google Duo has been merged into Google Meet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Gmail emails going to Trash folder instead of Inbox [Fixed]
Gmail is one of the most used email services for internet users nowadays. The service is free to use and has a lot of fascinating features. However, some users have been facing an issue where their Gmail emails go to the Trash folder instead of the Inbox. In addition, the...
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
makeuseof.com
How to Install the Opera Web Browser on Linux
While most Linux distributions come with Firefox, every major web browser now has a Linux version—even Microsoft's own Edge. With Chromium-based browsers becoming the web's de facto default, Linux users may need one to supplement Firefox. Opera is a great Chromium-based alternative, and it's been around even longer than...
Google is testing Discover-style widgets for its desktop website again
Google’s default page for Search on the web is intuitive and simple to use. It has a prominently-placed search bar and options to access the page in different languages or switch to another Google service. Although some of us appreciate the clean and simplistic look, Google periodically feels the itch to change the design and use the blank space for other purposes. In February, we saw Google go a step further and add contextual cards to the homepage. A few people say they are seeing these cards again now, indicating a possible wider rollout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Count Non-Blank Cells in Google Sheets
It might seem a bit pointless initially, but knowing the exact number of cells filled with data can be extremely useful if you use Google Sheets for your spreadsheets. The techniques explained in this article are most commonly used to count the number of populated cells in a specific range. This is particularly useful for people working with large spreadsheets that need to get an idea of the span and scope of their data.
How to remove duplicates in Google Sheets
Ever since Google launched Sheets alongside Docs, it's been getting active support and improvements that make it a powerhouse of a spreadsheet tool. Whether it's auto-suggesting formulas or fixing them for you, Google hasn't been hesitant to improve Sheets with beginner-friendly features. A great example is all the tools at your disposal in the formatting and data menus. There's even a convenient way to clean up your spreadsheet if you were a little less than careful when copying and pasting data.
technewstoday.com
How to Appear Offline on Xbox? (Step-By-Step Guide)
The privacy settings on Microsoft’s consoles are robust; there’s an answer for you. “Incognito mode” does exist, so how to appear offline on Xbox One and Xbox Series?. You’ll find the option on the console’s interface or within the Xbox app for smartphones. Both methods are easy to engage.
makeuseof.com
How to Export Your Data From Internet Explorer 11
Now that Microsoft has finally eschewed the Internet Explorer 11, it’s time you move on to a modern, better supported browser. Although Microsoft has propped Microsoft Edge as its replacement, you don’t need to resign yourself only to Microsoft products. You have a lot to choose from after all. Whatever you decided to go with, though, you’ll have to export your data from Internet Explorer 11 anyway. So let's learn how you can get started.
makeuseof.com
An Introduction to JavaScript Web Workers
Have you ever needed to run code in the browser that took so long to run your application became unresponsive for a while? With HTML5 web workers, you never need to experience that again. Web workers allow you to separate long-running code and run it independently of other code running...
The Verge
Meta is putting its latest AI chatbot on the web for the public to talk to
Meta’s AI research labs have created a new state-of-the-art chatbot and are letting members of the public talk to the system in order to collect feedback on its capabilities. The bot is called BlenderBot 3 and can be accessed on the web. (Though, right now, it seems only residents...
9to5Mac
DuckDuckGo increases protection from Microsoft trackers after community backlash
In May, the privacy-first browser DuckDuckGo suffered backlash from the community after a publication posted that while the browser blocked Google and Facebook trackers, it allowed Microsoft trackers to continue running. At the time, the company’s CEO made a statement about what was happening – by saying it wasn’t allowing...
The Windows Club
Fix HTTP ERROR 431 in Google Chrome
If you get HTTP ERROR 431, This page isn’t working error in Google Chrome; the following tips and tricks will be handy for you. Whether you are a user or administrator of the website, you can follow these troubleshooting suggestions to get rid of the issue and make your website working again.
Comments / 0