ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

How to delete a Gmail account

A Gmail account has pretty much everything you need from an email account. Besides sending and receiving the typical email, it also allows you to set up accounts on millions of other websites easily. Gmail is by far the most popular email service around. As of 2022, at least 1.8...
INTERNET
The Verge

Microsoft Word 101: how to convert a Word doc to a PDF

For a long time, Adobe’s PDF file format has been the format for legal and business documents, largely because they most closely resemble their hardcopy versions — and because they can be locked down relatively easily so that no changes can be made. But while PDFs are great for producing accurate digital versions of paper documents, you can also very easily create a PDF out of an ordinary Word document as well.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Android Police

How to unsend an email in Gmail

In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How To Enhance JavaScript File Upload Experience In Your Web App

A JavaScript file uploader ensures convenient, fast-moving uploads on every device. This includes drag and drop, remote storage, image editing, and multiple attachments. A ready-made solution can add layers of functionality to a JavaScript file file upload. UX is the backbone of usability for web apps that users rely on to complete tasks. We’ll walk you through how visual components can revamp the user experience of a. JavaScript file. file uploaders must be able to perform scalable file imports in record time.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Google’s new update has made Search more specific

Google has improved the way that Search provides more specific results.Users have been able to search for an exact word or phrase on Google by putting quotation marks around it for some time.Now, the search giant is improving this further. “The snippets we display for search results (meaning the text you see describing web content) will be formed around where a quoted word or phrase occurs in a web document”, Yonghao Jin, a software engineer on Search, wrote in a blog post.“That means you can more easily identify where to find them after you click the link and visit the...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Google Meet and Google Duo begin confusing merger

Google has begun the next phase of merging its Duo and Meet video chat apps into one service. The brand sent out an update on Wednesday, which will change the Google Duo icon to Google Meet. The update is largely aesthetic but is set to roll out for Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks. You can expect to receive a home screen notification explaining how Google Duo has been merged into Google Meet.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Id#Web Browsers#Google Chrome#Bookmarks
The Windows Club

Gmail emails going to Trash folder instead of Inbox [Fixed]

Gmail is one of the most used email services for internet users nowadays. The service is free to use and has a lot of fascinating features. However, some users have been facing an issue where their Gmail emails go to the Trash folder instead of the Inbox. In addition, the...
INTERNET
The Independent

Google launches a major change to Gmail

Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Install the Opera Web Browser on Linux

While most Linux distributions come with Firefox, every major web browser now has a Linux version—even Microsoft's own Edge. With Chromium-based browsers becoming the web's de facto default, Linux users may need one to supplement Firefox. Opera is a great Chromium-based alternative, and it's been around even longer than...
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Google is testing Discover-style widgets for its desktop website again

Google’s default page for Search on the web is intuitive and simple to use. It has a prominently-placed search bar and options to access the page in different languages or switch to another Google service. Although some of us appreciate the clean and simplistic look, Google periodically feels the itch to change the design and use the blank space for other purposes. In February, we saw Google go a step further and add contextual cards to the homepage. A few people say they are seeing these cards again now, indicating a possible wider rollout.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Count Non-Blank Cells in Google Sheets

It might seem a bit pointless initially, but knowing the exact number of cells filled with data can be extremely useful if you use Google Sheets for your spreadsheets. The techniques explained in this article are most commonly used to count the number of populated cells in a specific range. This is particularly useful for people working with large spreadsheets that need to get an idea of the span and scope of their data.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

How to remove duplicates in Google Sheets

Ever since Google launched Sheets alongside Docs, it's been getting active support and improvements that make it a powerhouse of a spreadsheet tool. Whether it's auto-suggesting formulas or fixing them for you, Google hasn't been hesitant to improve Sheets with beginner-friendly features. A great example is all the tools at your disposal in the formatting and data menus. There's even a convenient way to clean up your spreadsheet if you were a little less than careful when copying and pasting data.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Appear Offline on Xbox? (Step-By-Step Guide)

The privacy settings on Microsoft’s consoles are robust; there’s an answer for you. “Incognito mode” does exist, so how to appear offline on Xbox One and Xbox Series?. You’ll find the option on the console’s interface or within the Xbox app for smartphones. Both methods are easy to engage.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Export Your Data From Internet Explorer 11

Now that Microsoft has finally eschewed the Internet Explorer 11, it’s time you move on to a modern, better supported browser. Although Microsoft has propped Microsoft Edge as its replacement, you don’t need to resign yourself only to Microsoft products. You have a lot to choose from after all. Whatever you decided to go with, though, you’ll have to export your data from Internet Explorer 11 anyway. So let's learn how you can get started.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

An Introduction to JavaScript Web Workers

Have you ever needed to run code in the browser that took so long to run your application became unresponsive for a while? With HTML5 web workers, you never need to experience that again. Web workers allow you to separate long-running code and run it independently of other code running...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
9to5Mac

DuckDuckGo increases protection from Microsoft trackers after community backlash

In May, the privacy-first browser DuckDuckGo suffered backlash from the community after a publication posted that while the browser blocked Google and Facebook trackers, it allowed Microsoft trackers to continue running. At the time, the company’s CEO made a statement about what was happening – by saying it wasn’t allowing...
INTERNET
The Windows Club

Fix HTTP ERROR 431 in Google Chrome

If you get HTTP ERROR 431, This page isn’t working error in Google Chrome; the following tips and tricks will be handy for you. Whether you are a user or administrator of the website, you can follow these troubleshooting suggestions to get rid of the issue and make your website working again.
TECHNOLOGY

