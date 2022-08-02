ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

UN Experts Slam Israel's 'Harassment' in West Bank

By Agence France-Presse
Voice of America
 3 days ago
Voice of America

Tensions Rise Between Israel and Russia

Tensions between Jerusalem and Moscow are rising over a Russian attempt to close the Jewish Agency office in Moscow. The quasi-governmental Jewish Agency helps Jews immigrate to Israel, but Russia says it violates local laws by gathering information on Russian citizens. Israeli officials say they believe it has more to do with growing Israeli support for Ukraine. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem. Videographer: Ricki Rosen.
WORLD
AFP

Deadly Israel strikes on Gaza trigger rocket fire retaliation

Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes Friday, killing more than 15 people, including a top militant, and triggering a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the territory. The spokesperson added that the military expected retaliatory rocket fire by Gaza militants, possibly deep into central Israel. 
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
Voice of America

VOA Interview: National Security Council Spokesman, Adm. John Kirby

As the Russian war in Ukraine rages on, the Biden administration is seeking to build alliances and partnerships with an eye on two other adversaries—China in the Indo-Pacific and Iran in the Middle East. Siamak Dehghanpour of VOA’s Persian Service recently spoke with Admiral John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, on what the Biden doctrine looks like in the Middle East, where the president seeks to bolster security for key ally Israel and reengage Saudi Arabia—a country that remains a U.S. strategic partner despite its human rights record.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Russian Envoy: Renewed US-Iran talks to Salvage Nuclear Deal Are 'Serious'

Russia's envoy to talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal said on Friday they had resumed in a "serious" atmosphere even as few expect a breakthrough compromise while Tehran's disputed uranium enrichment program surges forward. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington restarted in Vienna on Thursday with a meeting between...
WORLD
Voice of America

Ethiopia Accuses US, EU of 'Indulging' Tigray Rebels

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's government has rebuked U.S. and European envoys who visited Tigray rebel leaders this week, accusing them of siding with the rebels. A senior Ethiopian official has accused EU and U.S. diplomats of "indulging" rebels in the northern Tigray region, after the envoys called for the restoration of services to the province.
WORLD
Voice of America

South Sudan Leaders Extend Transitional Government Rule

Nairobi — South Sudan leaders said Thursday the country's transitional leadership will stay in power for another 24 months to complete the political, security and electoral reforms needed to move the country forward. Minister of cabinet affairs Martin Elia Lomuro, who made the announcement, said the decision to extend...
WORLD
Voice of America

Mum on Al-Zawahiri’s Killing, Taliban Claim Renewed Resolve to Fight Terror

Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban on Wednesday condemned the U.S. drone strike that killed fugitive al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul over the weekend but said they still had no information about the intended target and renewed their resolve to combat terrorism. Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second deputy Taliban...
WORLD
Voice of America

Reporter’s Notebook: Remembering Al-Zawahiri’s Last News Conference

In 1998, I joined a group of journalists traveling to Afghanistan’s Khost province to meet the leaders of a militant group who'd already logged a string of attacks and were announcing a new terrorism conglomerate. As we arrived, Arab fighters fired into the air to welcome their leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, and his patron-in-chief, Osama bin Laden, at their makeshift headquarters in the eastern Afghan province, not far from the Pakistan border.
WORLD
Voice of America

Armenia Leader Questions Work of Russian Peacekeepers After Flareup

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday questioned the role of Russian peacekeepers in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after a new flare-up left three soldiers dead. Pashinyan's rare criticism of ally Moscow came after tensions escalated on Wednesday in the disputed mountainous region, which is mainly populated by ethnic...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Taliban Claim Ignorance about Slain Al-Zawahiri's Presence in Kabul

Islamabad, Pakistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban administration claimed Thursday that it had "no knowledge" that slain al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was residing in Kabul and warned of unspecified “consequences” if the United States breached Afghan territorial sovereignty in the future. The official declaration in local and English...
WORLD
Voice of America

Cameroon PM Says Peace Returning To Separatist Regions; Residents Not So Sure

Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroonian separatists have rejected the prime minister's declaration that their fight for independence has been largely crushed. Joseph Dion Ngute said federal troops have brought peace to conflict areas, and said life is returning to normal. But analysts say it's too early to declare victory and rebels have vowed to keep fighting to carve out an English-speaking state from Francophone-majority Cameroon.
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Jewish Volunteers Connect with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

A group of American Jewish volunteers who speak Russian visited Poland this summer to work with Ukrainian refugee children. The children were forced to leave Ukraine after Russia invaded on February 24. Poland has taken in more refugees than any other country. The children draw pictures, learn English and Polish,...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Beirut Silo Explosion a Reminder of 2020 Loss

The partial collapse of the northern block of the Port of Beirut’s huge grain silos on Sunday painfully reminded Lebanese citizens of the massive 2020 explosion that killed many of their loved ones, destroyed homes and businesses, and forever changed their sense of security in the capital. Improperly stored ammonium nitrate at the port caused the blast on August 4, 2020, which has been recorded as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.
