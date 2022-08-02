A man in Massachusetts enlisted the help of the local fire department to rescue his expensive fishing equipment after it accidentally sank to the bottom of a lake. Now, I know what you’re thinking, and this isn’t the utter waste of resources that I initially thought it was. Anthony Parnos was fishing at a lake outside of Boston when he went to cast his line. The hook got caught on the bag holding his $1,000 rod, reel, and bait, flinging it into the water. It then sank to the bottom.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO