Read on www.leominsterchamp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
leominsterchamp.com
Keller Williams North Central celebrates RED Day by volunteering at Sholan Farms
LEOMINSTER — Each year, Keller Williams Realty agents celebrate RED Day to Renew, Energize and Donate to their communities. In May, Keller Williams North Central had the opportunity to work with Sholan Farms planting, landscaping and beautifying the farm. Kathy Goneau and Donna Molet, KW’s cultural committee co-chairs, made sure that everything ran smoothly and that everyone had a great time. Mayor Dean Mazzarella even stopped by to give a helping hand.
Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Police Officers, Civilians from Charlton and Dudley Recognized for Fire Rescue
DUDLEY - Dudley Police Officer Ryan Daniels and Charlton Police Officers Timothy Bullock, and Anthony Fitzherbert and Jacqueline Carter, were recognized on Wednesday by Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. for their efforts during a house fire in March. At around 5:45 PM on March 24, the Dudley police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Man Calls the Fire Department To Rescue Beloved Custom $1,000 Fishing Rod and Reel
A man in Massachusetts enlisted the help of the local fire department to rescue his expensive fishing equipment after it accidentally sank to the bottom of a lake. Now, I know what you’re thinking, and this isn’t the utter waste of resources that I initially thought it was. Anthony Parnos was fishing at a lake outside of Boston when he went to cast his line. The hook got caught on the bag holding his $1,000 rod, reel, and bait, flinging it into the water. It then sank to the bottom.
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
Some tenants of a collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester able to reach agreement with landlords on belongings, others have to return to court
Samuel Okai hasn’t been able to sleep since the roof of the building he lived in collapsed into his apartment building on July 15. He wakes up in the middle of the night anxious that the roof is collapsing in on him again. Okai lived in one of the...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Credit Cards at Target & Charges $5,000 at Walmart
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding individuals to watch their valuables when shopping, after a woman’s wallet was stolen from her pocketbook while shopping at Target in Framingham. The larceny was reported at 3:39 p.m. yesterday, August 3 at 400 Cochituate Road. A “woman’s wallet was taken out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcycle-Involved Crash Reported On Gold Star Boulevard (DEVELOPING)
People were being advised to avoid the area of Gold Star Boulevard northbound because of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, Worcester Police said on Twitter. Police reported the incident just after 9 a.m. on Friday, August 5. No other information was immediately released. This is a developing...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester RMV moving from Main Street location to former Big Y Supermarket at Southwest Cutoff Plaza Monday
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Registry of Motor Vehicles service center will officially open its new location Monday. The RMV is moving from its Main Street location to the former Big Y Supermarket at the Southwest Cutoff Plaza. MassDOT signed a lease agreement for the space in early 2021 and initially expected the center to open fall 2021.
communityadvocate.com
Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
Homelessness in Worcester: Summit highlights the need for more affordable housing now
Elmo Quiles became homeless in the summer of 2019 after most of his immediate family, including his identical twin brother, died. Quiles’ dog Lucas was close to all he had left. Quiles took Lucas with him to the podium on Wednesday night during a Summit on Housing and Community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
WCVB
2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
Billerica woman sues ice cream company after suffering miscarriage
BILLERICA, Mass. — A pregnant Billerica woman suffered a miscarriage after she at ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting family in Florida, according to a lawsuit. Kristen Hopkins was in Clearwater Beach in May for a wedding when she ate ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery that...
wgbh.org
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Native people of Central Massachusetts from gathering and fully practicing their customs. So on Sunday, when the Nipmuc people held their first pow wow since the start of the pandemic,...
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hingham mother speaks out, vows to help others after family’s home burned in massive fire
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after a massive fire destroyed a multistory home in Hingham, the mother of the family that lived there is speaking out. Haley Cutter described for 7NEWS the moment she learned the $3 million home her family had just purchased was burning. She said she had...
newstalknewengland.com
Worcester Police Investigating A Car Verses Motorcycle Crash
Wednesday night at approximately 8:20 PM, Worcester, MA Police responded to the area of 1025 Millbury St for an accident between a a motorcycle and a car. Worcester Police has confirmed the operator of the motorcycle, a female was injured and transported to an area hospital. Her Injuries, Worcester Police said do not appear to be life threatening.
Comments / 1