Polls Show Former PM Leading Kenyan Presidential Race

Kenya Could Elect First Female Deputy President in August Poll
Out of the four candidates running in Kenya’s presidential election next week, three have running mates who are women, including frontrunner Raila Odinga. The election could herald a breakthrough in Kenya’s national politics. But female politicians say getting to this historic point has been no easy journey, as Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi.
Women Gubernatorial Hopefuls Break Records with Primary Wins
Even with several U.S. primary elections still to go, women candidates for governor are already shattering records. At least 20 female gubernatorial candidates have won their party’s nomination and will be on the ballot in November, breaking the previous high of 16, which was set in 2018. “It's notable...
South Sudan Leaders Extend Transitional Government Rule
Nairobi — South Sudan leaders said Thursday the country's transitional leadership will stay in power for another 24 months to complete the political, security and electoral reforms needed to move the country forward. Minister of cabinet affairs Martin Elia Lomuro, who made the announcement, said the decision to extend...
Blinken to Lay Out Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa During Visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will launch a three-country tour of Africa on Sunday in South Africa. He is expected to deliver a major speech laying out the Biden administration's strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa. Experts tell VOA that human rights concerns will likely be high on the agenda. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Pelosi Meets Taiwan Lawmakers in Taipei
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwan political leaders in the capital, Taipei, Wednesday, as China showed its dissatisfaction over the visit by conducting military maneuvers outside the territory it claims as its own. VOA’s Michael Brown reports.
Myanmar Junta Charges Japanese Journalist with Encouraging Dissent
Yangon — A Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar has been charged with breaching immigration law and encouraging dissent against the military, the ruling junta said Thursday. Myanmar's military has clamped down on press freedoms since its coup last year, arresting reporters and photographers as well as revoking broadcasting licenses...
Nigeria Demands Google Close Channels Linked to Separatists
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities have asked the search engine Google to shut down YouTube channels and livestreams linked to separatist and terrorist groups in the country. Nigeria's information minister, Lai Mohammed, made the appeal Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with executives of Google. He said the concerns...
China Launches Military Exercises following Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after a visit that increased tensions with China. In a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Pelosi said: “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.” And she added, "Our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan.”
With Pelosi Gone, China Circles Taiwan with Missiles
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan, but the effects of her visit continue to play out. China on Thursday intensified military exercises around the self-ruled island. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in the Taiwanese capital.
UN Experts Say Rwanda Intervened Militarily in Eastern Congo
Dakar, Senegal — A United Nations Group of Experts said it had "solid evidence" that Rwandan troops conducted military operations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo between Nov. 2021 and July 2022 and that Rwanda has supported the M23 rebel group's advance there. The findings were contained in a...
Indo-Pacific Allies Seek NATO Solidarity Amid China’s Show of Force Over Taiwan
TOKYO — Western allies in the Indo-Pacific region have voiced alarm at China’s military exercises surrounding Taiwan and are seeking to bolster links with the United States, Europe and NATO in response to Beijing’s actions. China began five days of live-fire military drills in seven zones surrounding...
Taliban Claim Ignorance about Slain Al-Zawahiri's Presence in Kabul
Islamabad, Pakistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban administration claimed Thursday that it had "no knowledge" that slain al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was residing in Kabul and warned of unspecified “consequences” if the United States breached Afghan territorial sovereignty in the future. The official declaration in local and English...
Mum on Al-Zawahiri’s Killing, Taliban Claim Renewed Resolve to Fight Terror
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban on Wednesday condemned the U.S. drone strike that killed fugitive al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul over the weekend but said they still had no information about the intended target and renewed their resolve to combat terrorism. Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second deputy Taliban...
What Are the Obstacles to Peace Talks in Ethiopia?
Ethiopia's government and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front are preparing for peace talks to end the conflict that broke out in November 2020. In the town of Abala, badly damaged by the conflict, militiamen and locals say they are ready for peace, but analysts say it won't come easy. Henry Wilkins reports from Abala, Ethiopia.
Will US Hit Most-Wanted Haqqanis in Afghanistan?
Sirajuddin Haqqani has not responded to allegations that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri lived under his protection in Kabul and he has not appeared in public since al-Zawahiri’s killing was reported, but Sirajuddin Haqqani still carries a $10 million bounty on his head for his alleged terrorist activities. The 42-year-old...
US Senate Committee Holds Hearing for 3 Women Nominated to African Ambassador Posts
WASHINGTON — Three career diplomats in the U.S. Foreign Service answered questions Wednesday from senators during a hearing examining their credentials to lead U.S. diplomatic missions in Africa. If confirmed, three of the toughest diplomatic missions abroad will be led by women, who told the lawmakers that serving on the diplomatic front lines is a privilege and that they are committed to doing what they can to further peace and prosperity in the region.
Nigerian Police Deploy Massively in Abuja
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian police have increased security around the capital of Abuja after last week’s ambush of presidential guards in a suburb and a deadly attack on a military checkpoint. Nigerian media reported two soldiers were killed in the July 28 attack and others were injured. The...
The History of the Taiwan-China Divide
China, views Taiwan as a break-away province and has vowed to one day retake it, while Taiwan’s leaders say it is sovereign, regardless of whether they officially declare independence. How did Taiwan reach this point?
US Officials Describe Operation Against al-Qaida’s Leader
American officials announced Monday that U.S. forces had carried out a weekend airstrike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. U.S. officials say al-Zawahiri helped al-Qaida’s top leader Osama bin Laden plan the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. After the attacks, he is believed to have continued to lead al-Qaida. Al-Zawahiri avoided capture by U.S. forces for 21 years.
