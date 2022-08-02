Beacon Hill puts tax relief on hold

Read on www.wamc.org
No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care
It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
What got done as the Massachusetts legislative session went into overtime this week
There was a flurry of activity on Beacon Hill in the closing days of the Massachusetts state legislative session, the last for two-term Republican Governor Charlie Baker. Baker signed a nearly $53 billion budget that includes spending increases, and lawmakers sent the governor a series of reforms to how the state oversees soldiers’ homes – following the devastating COVID outbreaks during the height of the pandemic.
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
Governor Charlie Baker signs 10 bills into law, spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures. Baker struck the section of the bill that would have halted expansion of the...
First-term Mass. state legislator reflects on marathon end to legislative session
Like students staying up all night to finish a term paper on deadline, the Massachusetts legislature this week held a marathon 22-hour final formal session. It has become routine now for legislators to procrastinate over major bills that have been in the works for months or even years, strike deals, and then race to hold final votes in the wee hours of the night.
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
Massachusetts budget officials announce $1.9 Billion FY 2022 surplus following tax refunds
Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections earlier today, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
Those $250 rebates? Mass. lawmakers have put them on the shelf (for now).
“We wanted to make sure to be fiscally prudent that we know what we’re getting into." Massachusetts residents hoping their state lawmakers could give them a bit of respite from the ballooning cost of living will have to wait a bit longer — that is, if relief comes at all.
DiZoglio discusses regional equity, tax reimbursements, dangerousness law, more at Mass. state auditor campaign stop
Diana DiZoglio of the 1st Essex District chose Dubuque State Forest in Plainfield and October Mountain State Forest in Lee to underscore her call to reform the state’s payments in lieu of taxes – or PILOT – program. She explained why she made the trip west to reporters in Lee.
$250 stimulus checks ditched for tax rebate in Massachusetts
Lawmakers in Massachusetts have ditched plans for a $250 stimulus check to residents in favor of tax rebates as a way to relieve citizens of rising costs due to inflation.
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
August declared Agritourism Month in Vermont
Governor Phil Scott has declared August as Agritourism Month in Vermont. Scott’s proclamation recognizes that harvesting begins in August and with that comes a number of activities that draw tourists to the state. Vermont Open Farm Week happens at the same time as National Farmers Market Week mid-month. Vermont...
Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge
Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
A look at the primary race for Vermont Secretary of State
The Vermont Secretary of State’s race is among the top offices with competitive primaries this year. Three Democrats are on the ballot in the August 9th primary. Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced on February 15th that he would retire after nearly a dozen years. Two days later...
The races for lieutenant governor and attorney general are heating up. Jim Braude offers his takes
A month away from the September 6 primary, races for some of the top jobs in Massachusetts are heating up. The Democratic contenders for Massachusetts lieutenant governor and attorney general have been sparring in debates here on GBH. Jim Braude of GBH's Boston Public Radio and Greater Boston joined Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel to talk about the political landscape and moderating debates. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Businesses preparing for Massachusetts’ Sales Tax Holiday
The state's sales tax holiday weekend is set to commence in just under two weeks, on August 13th and 14th.
