The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Three officially dead due to heat, mass shooting trial continues

By KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK
 3 days ago
Chronicle

Black Driver Mistakenly Detained by Seattle Police Files Lawsuit

Anthony Sims was making an early morning delivery to a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven on May 17, 2020, when he noticed a Seattle police cruiser following him. As he parked and stepped out of his car, the cruiser's emergency lights activated and an officer, weapon drawn, ordered him back into his car.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting investigation underway in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night in West Seattle. The shooting occurred around 10:46 p.m. near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The suspect is believed to...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Missing Renton man found dead

RENTON, Wash. - A Renton man who was reported missing this week was found dead, police said. Renton police said 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.
RENTON, WA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting

Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Assault on First Hill turns into homicide investigation

SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man who was assaulted at a First Hill homeless encampment died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation. Seattle police were called at around 1 p.m. last Thursday to a homeless camp located in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, where a man was found with a head injury.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City#Downtown Seattle#Seattle Police#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Hobby Lobby#Kiro7 Tv#Christian
KUOW

Captain of crashed ferry resigns

The captain of the ferry Cathlamet, which recently crashed into pilings at the Fauntleroy dock in Seattle, has resigned. State ferry officials say that the captain, along with the ferry crew, tested negative for drugs or alcohol. The Seattle Times reports that the boat was moving much faster than it should have been at the time of the crash.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2-year-old ingests fentanyl pill found while playing at Tacoma park

TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
TACOMA, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
KOMO News

Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp

SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Wildfire near Moses Lake evacuates Lind, destroys 10 homes

In Eastern Washington, the small town of Lind, near Moses lake, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a fire . The rural town is only roughly 500 people large. Many headed to Ritzville for shelter. The fire is estimated to be about 2,000 acres large. The Adams County Sheriff’s office...
LIND, WA
MyNorthwest

