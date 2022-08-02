The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Three officially dead due to heat, mass shooting trial continues

Read on mynorthwest.com
Black Driver Mistakenly Detained by Seattle Police Files Lawsuit
Anthony Sims was making an early morning delivery to a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven on May 17, 2020, when he noticed a Seattle police cruiser following him. As he parked and stepped out of his car, the cruiser's emergency lights activated and an officer, weapon drawn, ordered him back into his car.
Shooting investigation underway in West Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night in West Seattle. The shooting occurred around 10:46 p.m. near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The suspect is believed to...
Missing Renton man found dead
RENTON, Wash. - A Renton man who was reported missing this week was found dead, police said. Renton police said 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Police looking for man convicted of violent assaults on women
SEATTLE — A Seattle man who is believed to be a danger to the community after a pattern of past violent assaults is on the run. Isaiah Clay Lewis, 21, committed several brutal, unprovoked and random attacks in January 2021. In surveillance video from two attacks, Lewis is seen...
1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting
Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
Assault on First Hill turns into homicide investigation
SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man who was assaulted at a First Hill homeless encampment died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation. Seattle police were called at around 1 p.m. last Thursday to a homeless camp located in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, where a man was found with a head injury.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Suspect in July incident at Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull arrested in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — The felony suspect who eluded police in Lynnwood and went missing for nearly a month was arrested in Yakima and booked into Snohomish County Jail early Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment...
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
Captain of crashed ferry resigns
The captain of the ferry Cathlamet, which recently crashed into pilings at the Fauntleroy dock in Seattle, has resigned. State ferry officials say that the captain, along with the ferry crew, tested negative for drugs or alcohol. The Seattle Times reports that the boat was moving much faster than it should have been at the time of the crash.
2-year-old ingests fentanyl pill found while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
Wildfire near Moses Lake evacuates Lind, destroys 10 homes
In Eastern Washington, the small town of Lind, near Moses lake, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a fire . The rural town is only roughly 500 people large. Many headed to Ritzville for shelter. The fire is estimated to be about 2,000 acres large. The Adams County Sheriff’s office...
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
South King County mayors blast county, state officials over recent crime surge
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The mayors of several South King County cities penned a letter decrying the recent surge in crime, urging county and state officials to do something about it. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Kent...
Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington
SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday. The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.
Everett PD: Man scammed 11-year-old's lemonade stand with fake $100 bill
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for man who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand by handing him a fake $100 bill for a drink and asking for exact change. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), the incident happened sometime over the summer on Beverly Blvd....
