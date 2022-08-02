AJ Mendez Presents Sneak Peek at Return of WOW – Women of Wrestling

Read on 411mania.com
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
411mania.com
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
stillrealtous.com
Lana Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Her After She Split From Rusev On TV
When Rusev was first called up to the WWE main roster he was a force to be reckoned with and Lana was right by his side. However, in the summer of 2015 WWE decided to split Lana and Rusev up, and what followed was a relationship storyline involving Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae.
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
PWMania
New Champions Crowned on WWE NXT 2.0
The new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chance and Carter won the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to win the vacant belts on Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode’s commercial-free premiere. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon were the other teams competing.
PWMania
Triple H’s Reaction When He Found Out Logan Paul Was Coming to WWE
WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Triple H commented on Logan becoming involved with WWE:. “You want me to be completely honest? I said ‘Who...
Popculture
WWE's Angelo Dawkins Talks His Future as Singles Competitor (Exclusive)
The Street Profits are one of the more popular and successful tag teams in WWE as they have won the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships in their career. But after losing to The Usos at SummerSlam and WWE teasing a big change for The Street Profits for the last month, is their run as a tag team coming to an end? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angelo Dawkins, one-half of The Street Profits was asked if he would like to have more opportunities as a singles competitor.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Comments On Comparisons To Goldberg And Chyna
Jade Cargill is an undefeated and imposing woman’s wrestler in AEW with an impressive physique, and both her look and her streak have drawn comparisons to wrestling legends from the past — most notably Goldberg, whose undefeated streak in WCW was the stuff of legend, and Chyna, who revolutionized the role of women in WWE, and who Cargill has cited as an inspiration.
PWMania
Butch Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling
Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, is regarded for his skill in the ring and is one of the better technical wrestlers on the current WWE roster. Butch gave Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport his list of wrestlers he would include on Mount Rushmore during their conversation. Since everyone has a different list of their best four wrestlers of all time, this is a highly debatable question.
Lex Luger Hopeful He’ll Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
He says the honor ‘would be the cherry on top’ of his legendary wrestling career.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Comments On WWE’s Black Representation
“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE, and as a Black woman, she represents even more to many fans — a wider change across the WWE talent roster. “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
'Dancing with the Stars' announces premiere date for new season on Disney+
The hit reality competition show has a new home on Disney+.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
ComicBook
Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris Animated Series to Air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock's acclaimed autobiographical TV series Everybody Hates Chris is officially making a comeback: MTV Entertainment has put in a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the original Everybody Hates Chris series. Everybody Still Hates Chris will reportedly be available on both Paramount+ streaming and the Comedy Central broadcast network; Chris Rock will once again serve as narrator for the series, and the animated show will once again focus on Rock in his younger year growing up in Brooklyn, NYC, in the late 1980s.
411mania.com
Note On When Riddle Will Return To The Ring In WWE
Riddle has been given a storyline injury in WWE after an attack from Seth Rollins, and their Summerslam match was pulled. He showed up at the event anyway and was then stomped again by Rollins. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is expected to appear at this weekend’s live events, for matches with Rollins.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
