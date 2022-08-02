ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Bachelor' alum Madison Prewett engaged to Grant Michael Troutt

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDUro_0h1oFJLi00

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Madison Prewett is engaged to be married.

The television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt, on Monday.

Prewett shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Troutt in Palm Beach, Fla. In one photo, Prewett shows off her new engagement ring.

"7.31.22. You were worth the wait," she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Raven Gates, Ashley Iaconetti and Lexi Buchanan were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"LET THE WEDDING PLANNING BEGIN," Gates wrote.

"Congratulations!!! Everything is stunning! So happy for you!" Iaconetti added.

"Congrats love!!!" Buchanan said.

Prewett appeared in Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020.

She and Troutt, the son of billionaire Excel Communications founder Kenny Troutt, made their relationship Instagram official in May.

"So now y'all know, I got the realest G in town," Prewett said at the time.

"Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure," she added.

Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan also recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Emily Chen. Jordan appeared in Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire

Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait." Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Prewett
Person
Jesus
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Ashley Iaconetti
Person
Tayshia Adams
Person
Ashley Madison
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excel Communications
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
413K+
Followers
61K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy