According to a Survey, This Is the One Food You Need at Every Party

By Sierra Marquina
 3 days ago

If you’re throwing any parties this summer, there's a must-have item according to a new survey: dip!

According to the survey, anyone going to a party is expecting dip. So, what are the most popular dips to serve?

Salsa, guacamole, spinach and artichoke, queso, buffalo chicken and hummus. Add veggies and/or chips and crackers on the side.

Photo: Pexels

