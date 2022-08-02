ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton says he's never watched an entire Marvel or DC Comics movie despite playing characters in both universes

By Jason Guerrasio
 3 days ago

Michael Keaton in "Batman Returns."

Warner Bros.

  • Michael Keaton says he's never watched a current comic-book movie.
  • "I have other shit to do," he told Variety.
  • Keaton plays Vulture in the MCU and will reprise his Batman role in upcoming DC Comic movies.

Michael Keaton is too busy to be up on all the Marvel and DC Comics content that's out in the world right now.

Despite being responsible for the comic-book movie craze in Hollywood thanks to playing the first big-screen version of Batman in Tim Burton's legendary 1989 version of the DC character, the actor admits he's never watched an entire MCU or DC Comics movie.

"I know people don't believe this, that I've never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other. And I don't say that I don't watch that because I'm highbrow — trust me! It's not that," Keaton recently told Variety . "It's just that there's very little things I watch."

"I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes," he continued. "But I have other shit to do!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMv5C_0h1oEnbB00
Michael Keaton as Vulture in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Sony Pictures/Marvel

After starring as Batman for the second time in 1992's "Batman Returns," Keaton took a break for decades from the comic-book movie scene.

He then returned to superhero movies as the villain Vulture in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." He has since reprised the character in a small cameo in "Morbius" earlier this year.

And coming soon, Keaton will dust off his Batman costume and play the character in the upcoming "The Flash" movie as well as the HBO Max movie "Batgirl."

Keaton told Variety that he is reprising the role because he thought it would be fun.

"I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially," he said. "This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world, So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking 'Holy moly!'"

Read the original article on Insider

