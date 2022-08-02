ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

A woman died after liposuction caused her lung to collapse. A surgeon says it can happen when doctors are careless.

By Allana Akhtar
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yHTd_0h1oEj4H00
Multiple reported deaths after liposuction occurred when plastic surgeons punctured internal organs.

BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

  • The wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr. died after a doctor punctured her lung during liposuction.
  • Many reported deaths from liposuction have occurred due to mistakes by plastic surgeons.
  • The American Society of Plastic Surgeons recommends patients select a board-certified doctor with years of training.

Choosing the right plastic surgeon can be a life or death decision for some patients.

An autopsy report recently revealed Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died due to complications from a liposuction.

Thomas' lung collapsed after being punctured during the surgery, according to the autopsy report.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael K. Obeng told People doctors can puncture the lungs or other organs during liposuction when they are "careless or not paying too much attention."

"So people think liposuction is a very easy operation, but it's one operation that every time I'm doing it, I have to know exactly where the tip of my cannula [the suction tube] is because I don't take it for granted," Obeng told People. "It could be dangerous."

Liposuction is a procedure where a doctor removes fat cells by vacuuming them out with a large metal instrument. The procedure ranks in the top five most common cosmetic surgeries in the US along with nose reshaping and breast augmentation, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons .

Though liposuction is considered relatively safe, chronic smokers, people over 45, and those with higher body mass indexes are more likely to have complications, Insider previously reported . Most doctors no longer perform high-volume liposuction — or removing more than six liters of fat — due to the higher risk for complications.

Many reported deaths from liposuction occurred at the hands of careless practitioners or in countries with lax regulations. A mother of two died after getting a botched liposuction in Spain , where the doctor punctured numerous organs. The Guardian reported at least two dozen people have died in the last decade after getting plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic, where costs are significantly cheaper but surgeries may not follow the regulations required in the US.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons recommends liposuction patients select a board-certified doctor with at least six years of surgical training after medical school and three years of plastic surgery residency training.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 71

odismei
2d ago

Just one of the many risks a person takes when choosing to have an unnecessary procedure. Eat healthier, diet and if needed seek therapy.

Reply(2)
24
Truth is…
2d ago

I’ve been carrying around a belly budge for about 22 years and we go everywhere TOGETHER!!! When doctors have to go inside of you they can easily disturb or damage other organs and never tell you

Reply(3)
16
Guest24
2d ago

Always thought it looked like the doctors were shoving the cannula around so quickly and roughly !

Reply(1)
23
Related
The Independent

Jamal Edwards: Cause of death was cardiac arrest after cocaine and alcohol intake, coroner finds

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death was a cardiac arrest after using cocaine and drinking alcohol, a coroner has concluded.Edwards, the British entrepreneur who founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV, died at the age of 31 in February.He gained fame as the chief executive of SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of chart-topping artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jessie J.In June, when Edwards’ mother, Loose Women star Brenda, announced that her son had been taking recreational drugs before he died, she said she was in a “state of shock”.An inquest has since been held in London into...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgeon#Plastic Surgery#Liposuction#Getty Images
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
Insider

Insider

516K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy