ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Oatly milk and dozens of protein shakes recalled after tests revealed possible bacteria contamination

By Allana Akhtar
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXHVP_0h1oEctC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXrmo_0h1oEctC00
Oatly Barista Edition packages are part of a recent recall, according to the FDA.

Oatly

  • A food manufacturer that worked with Oatly and Premier Protein issued a voluntary recall on July 29.
  • The recalled products might contain a bacteria that can cause deadly infections in infants and the immunocompromised.
  • The FDA has not received reports of illness due to the recalled products.

The FDA is telling consumers to throw out certain Oatly products and protein shakes.

Lyons Magnus , a California-based food manufacturer, announced on July 29 a voluntary recall of products for potential bacteria contamination.

The products may contain the organism cronobacter sakazakii , a germ that can cause deadly bloodstream infections and meningitis in babies, older people, and the immunocompromised. Products intended for infants were not part of the recall.

Oatly, the $2 billion milk-alternative company, requested Lyons Magnus dispose of 32-ounce Oat-Milk Barista Edition packages. The company told Insider it had not shipped a product with Lyons Magnus since April 2022 and requested the disposal "out of an abundance of caution."

The recall impacted beverages from other major sellers, like Premier Protein's shakes in chocolate, vanilla, and café latte flavors and Stumptown's cold brew coffees with oat milk and creme and sugar. (Premier Protein and Stumptown were not immediately available for comment.)

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement it has not received reports of illnesses or complaints related to the products, but said not to consume the recalled items.

"While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection," the FDA stated.

Read the full list of recalled products on the FDA website .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
komando.com

Check your cabinet! 63 medications recalled for possible contamination

Keeping a cabinet stocked with medicine for ailments is always a good idea. Band-Aids and an antiseptic solution are must-haves, but you should also have emergency items. Tap or click for 18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency. Before you take any medicine, you must always check the...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Oat Milk#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Oatly Barista Edition#Stumptown
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

New data suggests the CDC’s COVID guidance to isolate for 5 days after testing positive is wrong. You should follow Joe Biden’s example instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Five days. That’s how long you should isolate after testing positive for COVID before going back to normal life (while wearing a mask in public for five more days), according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC’s five-day quarantine policy for COVID cases is not law, but families, human resource departments, schools, and other institutions across the country depend on its advice for deciding how to return to normal life after a COVID infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Insider

516K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy