Oatly milk and dozens of protein shakes recalled after tests revealed possible bacteria contamination

Oatly Barista Edition packages are part of a recent recall, according to the FDA. Oatly

A food manufacturer that worked with Oatly and Premier Protein issued a voluntary recall on July 29.

The recalled products might contain a bacteria that can cause deadly infections in infants and the immunocompromised.

The FDA has not received reports of illness due to the recalled products.

The FDA is telling consumers to throw out certain Oatly products and protein shakes.

Lyons Magnus , a California-based food manufacturer, announced on July 29 a voluntary recall of products for potential bacteria contamination.

The products may contain the organism cronobacter sakazakii , a germ that can cause deadly bloodstream infections and meningitis in babies, older people, and the immunocompromised. Products intended for infants were not part of the recall.

Oatly, the $2 billion milk-alternative company, requested Lyons Magnus dispose of 32-ounce Oat-Milk Barista Edition packages. The company told Insider it had not shipped a product with Lyons Magnus since April 2022 and requested the disposal "out of an abundance of caution."

The recall impacted beverages from other major sellers, like Premier Protein's shakes in chocolate, vanilla, and café latte flavors and Stumptown's cold brew coffees with oat milk and creme and sugar. (Premier Protein and Stumptown were not immediately available for comment.)

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement it has not received reports of illnesses or complaints related to the products, but said not to consume the recalled items.

"While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection," the FDA stated.

Read the full list of recalled products on the FDA website .