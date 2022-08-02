ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haledon, NJ

Van Toppled In North Haledon Crash

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZlne_0h1oEb0T00
Collision at corner of Squaw Brook Road and North Haledon Avenue in North Haledon. Photo Credit: CDaniela Aocchipinti (via FACEBOOK)

No serious injuries were reported in a collision that knocked a van onto its side in North Haledon.

The van and SUV collided at the corner of Squaw Brook Road and North Haledon Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

An occupant had to be extricated by members of the North Haledon Volunteer Fire Company but didn't appear seriously injured, witnesses said.

North Haledon police are investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Found Dead Near Union County Train Tracks

A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said. The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said. It was not clear where exactly his body was...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Warren County Driver Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Dump Truck Crash: State Police

One person was killed and another was hurt in a head-on crash involving a dump truck and a mail vehicle in Warren County, state police confirmed. A Kenworth dump truck was heading north on Route 521 in Hope Township when it crossed the double-yellow line and sideswiped a Grumman Allied LLV U.S. Mail vehicle heading south at milepost .68 near Dogwood Drive around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Haledon, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
North Haledon, NJ
CBS News

Multi-car crash in Fairfield leaves 7 people hurt

FAIRFIELD -- At lest seven people were hurt Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield. The local fire department says that the crash happened near the intersection of Manuel Campos Parkway on the north side of the city. The crash involved several vehicles, including a...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say

A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Crashes On Route 36 Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A motorcyclist was reported to be unconscious after being struck on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The collision was reported after 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on the 1100 block of Route 36 in Hazlet. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

Rollover Crash Jams Morning Rush At Routes 4, 208

A rollover crash jammed the eastbound morning rush near the Fair Lawn/Paramus border. A Honda Civic landed on its roof following a collision with a Ford wagon where Route 208 becomes Route 4 near Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn shortly before 7:20 a.m. Thursday. Fair Lawn police and Rescue...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Yonkers Crash

Family, friends, and students are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student who died after a hit-and-run driver in Westchester County. Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett was killed just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 660 McLean Ave., in Yonkers, by a van that fled the scene, said. Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say

A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead In Backyard Woodland Park Pool

Woodland Park police were investigating the death of a woman found face down in a backyard swimming pool. Responding officers found a man holding the body of the 69-year-old victim above the water at the Rifle Camp Road home near the Great Notch Reservoir shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Michael Brady said.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Critical Following Serious Crash At Hudson County Intersection, Prosecutor Says

A two-car crash in Hudson County left a driver and passenger in critical condition, according to authorities who are seeking witnesses. A 2020 Honda Accord was heading southbound on River Road in North Bergen when it collided with a northbound 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA as it was turning onto Bulls Ferry Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
330K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy