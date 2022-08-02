Van Toppled In North Haledon Crash

Collision at corner of Squaw Brook Road and North Haledon Avenue in North Haledon. Photo Credit: CDaniela Aocchipinti (via FACEBOOK)

No serious injuries were reported in a collision that knocked a van onto its side in North Haledon.

The van and SUV collided at the corner of Squaw Brook Road and North Haledon Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

An occupant had to be extricated by members of the North Haledon Volunteer Fire Company but didn't appear seriously injured, witnesses said.

North Haledon police are investigating.

