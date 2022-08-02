Memorial bell toll ceremony pays tribute to El Paso Walmart shooting victims, families

Read on cbs4local.com
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
El Paso artist to create new memorial for Aug. 3 shooting victims at Ponder Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new memorial to honor the lives lost during the August 3 shooting is one step closer to being built. Albert “Tino” Ortega the El Paso artist who is making this memorial come to life said it could be coming to Ponder Park on August 3, 2023.
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The residents of and staff of the Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises will honor the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting by lighting the Blue Flame building Wednesday. HOME’s historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso was lit in white to honor...
Del Sol Medical Center holds moment of silence to remember August 3 shooting victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso held a moment of silence Wednesday morning to remember the victims of the August 3 shooting. The Trauma Medical Director at Del Sol Medical Center, Steven Flaherty, MD spoke about how the community can prepare for the third anniversary of the shooting.
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
Martín Espada on Remembering the Mass Shooting in El Paso
Yesterday was the third anniversary of the 2019 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that left 23 dead and 23 injured. The shooter was a far-right extremist and white nationalist who told police he was targeting Mexicans. For today’s show, Thursday host Allen Ruff reflects on this sobering...
Child Crisis Center of El Paso feeling the impacts of sky-high inflation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Historic inflation rates continue to put a strain on budgets across the nation. One El Paso organization is feeling the impact and is in need of donations. Non-profits like the Child Crisis Center rely mostly on donations, have seen an increase in operating costs.
El Paso Museum of History honors El Paso shooting victims with exhibition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of History, three years later, continues to honor the lives lost with an exhibition of pieces from the memorial at the site of the tragedy. Erica Marin, the museum director said three years later, people from all over the country...
El Paso first responder reflects on Aug. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]
Cielo Vista Walmart employees pay respect to victims at 'Grand Candela' memorial
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Employees of an El Paso Walmart walked outside their store into the parking lot to remember 23 lives. Wednesday marks the 3rd anniversary of the Walmart shooting massacre. On August 3, 2019, a gunman opened fire at the Cielo Vista Walmart store. After sunrise,...
Motorcycle crash in east El Paso sends one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in east El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened on North Clark Drive and Geronimo Drive, the spokesperson...
7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers
EL PASO, Texas – The parents of a 7-year-old girl are speaking out after they say their daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop, waiting for hours until her parents found her. On Tuesday, the girl was going to take the bus after school for the first time, according to her parents. The The post 7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers appeared first on KVIA.
Where To Take Yourself Out On A Date In El Paso, According to El Pasoans
Today is National Single Working Women’s Day. A day where we celebrate the hardworking women who wake up every day for work in order to have money in the bank for endless shopping sprees because when you’re single all you have to worry about is you! (Unless you have children like I do, then you gotta split but that’s besides the point.)
DPS: 15-year-old girl, migrants involved in chase in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 15-year-old girl and another individual are accused of leading DPS troopers on a vehicle chase in El Paso's Upper Valley Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles including a Texas Department of...
Where trial in El Paso Walmart shooting currently stands 3 years later
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On the 3rd anniversary of the August 3, 2019 Walmart shooting, the suspect, Patrick Crusius, has yet to stand trial. Crusius is facing charges in both state and federal courts. Timeline of the federal case:. February 6th, 2020: Federal grand jury hands indictment with...
Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain
“We have to be careful, particularly on social media because a lot of people are airing out that hate, [....] The authorities must be very watchful online to identify people who might have (bad) intentions." Claudio, relative of a survivor of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
Police investigate suspicious death of black man in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police began investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police officials confirmed investigators with the Crimes Against Persons unit are on the scene in the 1000 block of Shamrock Court near Montana Avenue. Police responded to a welfare check at the Krupp Hollow...
9 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, Texas)
The Texas State trooper reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 15-year-old was driving a car with undocumented migrants [..]
