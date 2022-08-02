ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members

MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

New Administrators at Obion County Schools

The Obion County School System has announced some new administrators for the school year. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Shawn Johnson has been named the Assistant Principal for South Fulton Elementary. He will now work with school Principal Sandi Bigham. At Hillcrest Elementary, Ashleigh Wilds has been given the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Power warns of scam callers

Paducah Power System is warning its customers about recent scam phone calls. Several of the utility's customers have said they received calls from someone claiming that the customer is in danger of an immediate disconnect if they don't make a payment in the next thirty minutes. Paducah Power assures its...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Obion County, TN
Obion County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Obion County, TN
Education
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman charged with meth, marijuana while driving taxi

A Paducah woman driving a taxicab was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Angela Thomas of Paducah was stopped on Oaks Road in the taxi she was driving for allegedly having no plates. Deputies said they found Thomas to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

School Security and Social Media Practices Discussed to Union City Staff

Safety and security protocols and good social media practices were the focus for Union City School System employees on Wednesday’s final day of professional development training. Longtime School Resource Officer Raphe Whaley and UT Martin professor Dr. Tracy Rutledge were the keynote speakers to more than 200 members of...
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

Murray woman killed in crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A 75-year-old Murray woman died in a crash Wednesday, Aug. 3. Calloway County E911 received a call of a single vehicle crash about 3:20 p.m. at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Calloway County Sheriff’s...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Grading Scale Change To Benefit Weakley Co. Students

Dresden, Tenn.–As the result of a state law that began July 1, Weakley County Schools have adopted a new 10-point grading scale for students in grades 1-12. The bill, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, requires high schools across the state move to the 10-point grading scale. While the...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School
Murray Ledger & Times

Council approves sale of former MPD building

MURRAY – In a special-called meeting Thursday, the Murray City Council heard the first reading of a budget amendment to accept an additional $500,000 grant for the new fire station on North 16th Street and voted to sell the former police station building on Poplar Street. The city had...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department (PPD) arrested four people, one from Paducah and three from Arizona, for possession of what they describe as a large quantity of fentanyl pills. The four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. According to a release, Paducah drug detectives were conducting...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway crash claims life of Murray woman

A single-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday claimed the life of a Murray woman. Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road where they found a vehicle overturned. Authorities rendered aide to the unresponsive driver, identified as 75-year-old Diana Smith, until EMS personnel arrived and determined she...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield High School recognized for efforts during pandemic, tornado

Batteries Plus of Paducah announced on Tuesday that Mayfield High School was named one of its Schools of the Year. The announcement was made as part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Duracell. The award recognizes Mayfield High School for overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic and helping the community recover after the December tornado.
MAYFIELD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thunderboltradio.com

Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday

A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

New Faces on the Obion County Commission and Union City Council

Obion County will see some new faces on the County Commission, with a new Councilman also elected for Union City. In County Commission races, District 1 will have a new representative with Kenny Mayo, who received 350 votes. Returning with Mayo will be Dale Frazier with 334 votes, and Ralph...
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Early Voting Results

Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman

Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
MURRAY, KY
WBBJ

Teachers receive a warm welcome, orientation in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Classes for Jackson-Madison County schools don’t officially get underway until next week, but teachers and staff are already preparing. As part of this week’s teacher in-service activities, school leaders hosted a Teacher Welcome event at the Oman Arena on Tuesday. Faculty were able to...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Earthquake Recorded in Obion County

An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
OBION COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy