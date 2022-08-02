Read on www.thunderboltradio.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
thunderboltradio.com
New Administrators at Obion County Schools
The Obion County School System has announced some new administrators for the school year. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Shawn Johnson has been named the Assistant Principal for South Fulton Elementary. He will now work with school Principal Sandi Bigham. At Hillcrest Elementary, Ashleigh Wilds has been given the...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Power warns of scam callers
Paducah Power System is warning its customers about recent scam phone calls. Several of the utility's customers have said they received calls from someone claiming that the customer is in danger of an immediate disconnect if they don't make a payment in the next thirty minutes. Paducah Power assures its...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/03/22 – 08/04/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman charged with meth, marijuana while driving taxi
A Paducah woman driving a taxicab was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Angela Thomas of Paducah was stopped on Oaks Road in the taxi she was driving for allegedly having no plates. Deputies said they found Thomas to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
thunderboltradio.com
School Security and Social Media Practices Discussed to Union City Staff
Safety and security protocols and good social media practices were the focus for Union City School System employees on Wednesday’s final day of professional development training. Longtime School Resource Officer Raphe Whaley and UT Martin professor Dr. Tracy Rutledge were the keynote speakers to more than 200 members of...
kbsi23.com
Murray woman killed in crash
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A 75-year-old Murray woman died in a crash Wednesday, Aug. 3. Calloway County E911 received a call of a single vehicle crash about 3:20 p.m. at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Calloway County Sheriff’s...
radionwtn.com
Grading Scale Change To Benefit Weakley Co. Students
Dresden, Tenn.–As the result of a state law that began July 1, Weakley County Schools have adopted a new 10-point grading scale for students in grades 1-12. The bill, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, requires high schools across the state move to the 10-point grading scale. While the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Council approves sale of former MPD building
MURRAY – In a special-called meeting Thursday, the Murray City Council heard the first reading of a budget amendment to accept an additional $500,000 grant for the new fire station on North 16th Street and voted to sell the former police station building on Poplar Street. The city had...
KFVS12
Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department (PPD) arrested four people, one from Paducah and three from Arizona, for possession of what they describe as a large quantity of fentanyl pills. The four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. According to a release, Paducah drug detectives were conducting...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway crash claims life of Murray woman
A single-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday claimed the life of a Murray woman. Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road where they found a vehicle overturned. Authorities rendered aide to the unresponsive driver, identified as 75-year-old Diana Smith, until EMS personnel arrived and determined she...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield High School recognized for efforts during pandemic, tornado
Batteries Plus of Paducah announced on Tuesday that Mayfield High School was named one of its Schools of the Year. The announcement was made as part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Duracell. The award recognizes Mayfield High School for overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic and helping the community recover after the December tornado.
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
thunderboltradio.com
New Faces on the Obion County Commission and Union City Council
Obion County will see some new faces on the County Commission, with a new Councilman also elected for Union City. In County Commission races, District 1 will have a new representative with Kenny Mayo, who received 350 votes. Returning with Mayo will be Dale Frazier with 334 votes, and Ralph...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Early Voting Results
Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
radionwtn.com
Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman
Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
WBBJ
Teachers receive a warm welcome, orientation in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Classes for Jackson-Madison County schools don’t officially get underway until next week, but teachers and staff are already preparing. As part of this week’s teacher in-service activities, school leaders hosted a Teacher Welcome event at the Oman Arena on Tuesday. Faculty were able to...
wkms.org
Mayfield-Graves Co. Fairgrounds prepares to send supplies to eastern Ky. flood survivors
When a tornado outbreak devastated Mayfield about eight months ago, the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds became a donation and supply hub. Now, as floods devastate eastern Kentucky, volunteers and workers at the fairgrounds are getting ready to send extra supplies across the state to help with initial recovery efforts there. The...
thunderboltradio.com
Earthquake Recorded in Obion County
An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
radionwtn.com
Snyder Re-elected General Sessions Judge; Newcomers Elected To Henry County Commission
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County voters reelected Inbumbent General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Vicki Snyder in a tough race against Chad Cox. Long-time Judge Snyder received 2,675 votes, or 55.59 percent, while Cox received 2,136 votes or 44.39 percent. The Henry County Commission will look different, with Incumbents Rev. James Travis, Wes...
