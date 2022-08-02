Read on www.radionwtn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Winnie Elva Moore
Winnie Elva Moore, 94, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at AHC of Paris. Winnie was born Saturday, November 5, 1927, in Gadsden, Tennessee, to the late John Elta Lewis and the late Marie Simmons Lewis. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and had been active in...
radionwtn.com
Tony Young
Mr. Tony Young, 63, of Springville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center. Glyn Anthony “Tony” Young was born Saturday, December 6, 1958, in Springville, Tennessee, to Jim R. Young, of Springville, and the late Marilyn Hancock Young. Mr. Young was a...
radionwtn.com
David Alan Welker
Mr. David Alan Welker, 57, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Tennova Hospital. He was born Wednesday, May 5, 1965, the son of the late Carter Welker, Sr., and Dorothy Davidson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Carter Welker, Jr.
radionwtn.com
Wade Sworn In As Henry Co. Clerk & Master
Paris, Tenn.–Albert Wade Jr. was sworn in as Henry County Chancery Court Clerk & Master by Chancellor Vicki Hoover during a ceremony at the courthouse on Monday. As Clerk & Master for the Chancery and Probate Court, Wade will be responsible for completely overseeing the administration of each of these courts. The Chancery and Probate Court handles various types of litigation, including but not limited to all aspects of family law, adoptions, real property disputes, delinquent tax sales, partition lawsuits, guardianships, conservatorships, name changes, and estates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
wkms.org
Mayfield-Graves Co. Fairgrounds prepares to send supplies to eastern Ky. flood survivors
When a tornado outbreak devastated Mayfield about eight months ago, the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds became a donation and supply hub. Now, as floods devastate eastern Kentucky, volunteers and workers at the fairgrounds are getting ready to send extra supplies across the state to help with initial recovery efforts there. The...
radionwtn.com
Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs
Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
radionwtn.com
Angela DeMaris Appointed The Dixie Executive Director
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Town of Huntingdon has recently appointed Angela DeMaris as the Executive Director of The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center, home of the Hal Holbrook Theatre. DeMaris began her career in the arts industry as House Manager and Box Office Assistant at The Off-Broadway Theatre,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Christian County Schools accepting gift card donations for Kentucky flood victims
HOPKINSVILLE, KY - Christian County Public Schools (CCPS) has announced they will begin accepting gift card donations in response to the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Gift cards will be collected through Friday, August 12. Anyone wishing to donate to the efforts can drop off gift cards to the finance department at the central office at 200 Glass Ave. during regular business hours.
westkentuckystar.com
Harmon makes rounds in western Kentucky before Fancy Farm
Kentucky Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon is making the rounds across western Kentucky leading up to his Fancy Farm appearance on Saturday. Harmon spoke to the Paducah Rotary Club on Wednesday, and had a discussion with West Kentucky Star Thursday morning before a scheduled appearance at the Murray Rotary Club.
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
radionwtn.com
Greer To Speak On Bill Of Rights At Lunch & Learn
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Attorney Lee Greer will be the speaker at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. It’s set for noon Friday, August 5. Greer’s address will be “What’s Right with the Bill of Rights” and is part of the Paris and Henry County Bicentennial observance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
WBBJ
West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
radionwtn.com
REAL Hope Youth Center Opens At New Location
Paris, Tenn.–REAL Hope Youth Center Director Carl Anderson, left, addresses the large crowd that gathered for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting at its new location at the First Baptist Church in Paris. Looking on at right is the new Paris-Henry County Chamber President Justin Oliver. Anderson said the REAL Hope center...
radionwtn.com
Judge Snyder Looks Forward To Continuing To Serve County, Children
Paris, Tenn.–In a tough race, long-time Judge Vicki Snyder defeated challenger Chad Cox to retain her position as Henry County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge for another eight years. Judge Snyder received 2,675 votes, or 55.59 percent, while Cox received 2,136 votes or 44.39 percent. Snyder said last night at...
KFVS12
M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
radionwtn.com
Looking For All The Shade They Can Get
Paris, Tenn.–Master Mason Wolfgang Rackl and Luka Barlie are doing all they can to keep the sun from shining on them while they work in the downtown Paris west alley. Their current project is part of the Downtown Paris Improvement program and has involved lots of hot and dusty work for the pair in recent weeks. Rackl explained that a portion of this project is for the owners of the building and part of it is for the city of Paris. Rackl said windows are being installed on the side of the building for the building owners and the brick wall is being refinished so that the murals and the Eiffel Tower structure will adhere better. The murals that are usually on the wall are being stored by Artist Dan Knowles and will be replaced later. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
Comments / 0