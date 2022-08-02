ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Winnie Elva Moore

Winnie Elva Moore, 94, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at AHC of Paris. Winnie was born Saturday, November 5, 1927, in Gadsden, Tennessee, to the late John Elta Lewis and the late Marie Simmons Lewis. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and had been active in...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Tony Young

Mr. Tony Young, 63, of Springville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center. Glyn Anthony “Tony” Young was born Saturday, December 6, 1958, in Springville, Tennessee, to Jim R. Young, of Springville, and the late Marilyn Hancock Young. Mr. Young was a...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

David Alan Welker

Mr. David Alan Welker, 57, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Tennova Hospital. He was born Wednesday, May 5, 1965, the son of the late Carter Welker, Sr., and Dorothy Davidson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Carter Welker, Jr.
DOVER, TN
radionwtn.com

Wade Sworn In As Henry Co. Clerk & Master

Paris, Tenn.–Albert Wade Jr. was sworn in as Henry County Chancery Court Clerk & Master by Chancellor Vicki Hoover during a ceremony at the courthouse on Monday. As Clerk & Master for the Chancery and Probate Court, Wade will be responsible for completely overseeing the administration of each of these courts. The Chancery and Probate Court handles various types of litigation, including but not limited to all aspects of family law, adoptions, real property disputes, delinquent tax sales, partition lawsuits, guardianships, conservatorships, name changes, and estates.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Paris, TN
City
Dunlap, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Dover, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Springville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
radionwtn.com

101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
DOVER, TN
radionwtn.com

Angela DeMaris Appointed The Dixie Executive Director

Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Town of Huntingdon has recently appointed Angela DeMaris as the Executive Director of The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center, home of the Hal Holbrook Theatre. DeMaris began her career in the arts industry as House Manager and Box Office Assistant at The Off-Broadway Theatre,...
HUNTINGDON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russwood Baptist Church#Ridgeway Funeral Home
fox17.com

Christian County Schools accepting gift card donations for Kentucky flood victims

HOPKINSVILLE, KY - Christian County Public Schools (CCPS) has announced they will begin accepting gift card donations in response to the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Gift cards will be collected through Friday, August 12. Anyone wishing to donate to the efforts can drop off gift cards to the finance department at the central office at 200 Glass Ave. during regular business hours.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Harmon makes rounds in western Kentucky before Fancy Farm

Kentucky Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon is making the rounds across western Kentucky leading up to his Fancy Farm appearance on Saturday. Harmon spoke to the Paducah Rotary Club on Wednesday, and had a discussion with West Kentucky Star Thursday morning before a scheduled appearance at the Murray Rotary Club.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Greer To Speak On Bill Of Rights At Lunch & Learn

Paris, Tenn.–Paris Attorney Lee Greer will be the speaker at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. It’s set for noon Friday, August 5. Greer’s address will be “What’s Right with the Bill of Rights” and is part of the Paris and Henry County Bicentennial observance.
PARIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WBBJ

West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

REAL Hope Youth Center Opens At New Location

Paris, Tenn.–REAL Hope Youth Center Director Carl Anderson, left, addresses the large crowd that gathered for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting at its new location at the First Baptist Church in Paris. Looking on at right is the new Paris-Henry County Chamber President Justin Oliver. Anderson said the REAL Hope center...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Judge Snyder Looks Forward To Continuing To Serve County, Children

Paris, Tenn.–In a tough race, long-time Judge Vicki Snyder defeated challenger Chad Cox to retain her position as Henry County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge for another eight years. Judge Snyder received 2,675 votes, or 55.59 percent, while Cox received 2,136 votes or 44.39 percent. Snyder said last night at...
PARIS, TN
KFVS12

M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
RIDGELY, TN
radionwtn.com

Looking For All The Shade They Can Get

Paris, Tenn.–Master Mason Wolfgang Rackl and Luka Barlie are doing all they can to keep the sun from shining on them while they work in the downtown Paris west alley. Their current project is part of the Downtown Paris Improvement program and has involved lots of hot and dusty work for the pair in recent weeks. Rackl explained that a portion of this project is for the owners of the building and part of it is for the city of Paris. Rackl said windows are being installed on the side of the building for the building owners and the brick wall is being refinished so that the murals and the Eiffel Tower structure will adhere better. The murals that are usually on the wall are being stored by Artist Dan Knowles and will be replaced later. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
trazeetravel.com

4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky

Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy