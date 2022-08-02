Read on www.worldofreel.com
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
worldofreel.com
NYFF: Laura Poitras’ ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Selected as Centerpiece Film
This is a huge momentum boost for Laura Poitras. Her opioid epidemic doc “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” has been selected as the centrepiece film of the 60th New York Film Festival. The official announcement is said to come later this afternoon … the entire NYFF main...
NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (August 4 - 7)
The summer season is here and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
A 120-Foot-Long Inflatable Wonderland Is Popping Up In NYC This Month
Here’s another opporuntity to embrace your inner child in NYC! Starting tomorrow August 5 at 4 p.m.*, “Pop in the City,” a massive walk-through inflatable experience, is taking over 32nd and 33rd Streets between Broadway and 6th Ave. Open for four weeks straight (until August 28), the custom-built installation is 120 feet long and includes “a series of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people, and its culture,” a press release shares. Enter through a giant slide that will deposit you in a ball pit “ocean” of 500,000 translucent balls — and that’s only the beginning! Within the elaborate space there will also be oversized sculptures paying homage to NYC (so expect big apples, big buildings, big pizza and lots more inflatable art!).
fox44news.com
Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61
NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller “The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing” was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61. Viking Books announced that Bank died...
cititour.com
Exciting Fall Restaurant Openings in New York City for 2022
From a hidden sushi den at One Vanderbilt to a new cocktail room at the Civilian, sprawling Mermaid Inn in Times Square and a new offering from a 20-something wunderkind, there is no shortage of exciting new restaurants opening this fall in New York City. Here are some of the spots you need to know about.
uppereastsite.com
FIRST LOOK: Shun Lee Cafe Begins Soft Launch on the Upper East Side
The highly-anticipated new Upper East Side dim sum spot, from the popular Shun Lee chain of Chinese restaurants, begins its soft launch Thursday night, Upper East Site has confirmed— and we have your first look inside the brand new Shun Lee Cafe. Located at 1442 Third Avenue, Shun Lee...
The "This Dog Needs A Forever Home" Edition
Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. • Eric Adams is trying to make the case that bail reform is responsible for an increase in crime, claiming, "The hardworking men and women of the NYPD are doing the work." (Estefania Hernandez for NY1) • No one in a leadership...
Have you heard of NYC’s Funny Face Bakery?
August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. And that means finding bakeries where we can get delicious cookies. So that brings us to New York City’s Funny Face Bakery. But have you heard of this particular bakery before? If you are a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you likely are familiar with this particular bakery, after all Funny Face Bakery created the most realistic looking face cookies that were shown on the series.
Literary Hub
NYC’s “fanciest cat” gets new digs in Algonquin Hotel facelift.
The legendary Algonquin Hotel just got a fancy new architectural refurbishment, courtesy the firm Stonehill Taylor. In paying homage to the hotel’s legendary literary heritage, the upgrade features “a 3D art installation made from pages of books that once belonged to hotel guests” and “artwork featuring the Round Table’s founding members hangs above the banquette seating” in the Blue Bar.
lonelyplanet.com
This new eco-friendly spot gives New Yorkers front row seats to spectacular sunsets
New Yorkers have a beautiful new space to stretch their legs as the Hudson River Park unveiled a new eco-friendly public pier in Tribeca last week. In a city where green spaces are in short supply, people will be able to enjoy this little oasis in a multitude of ways with lounge chairs to watch the sunset, a sports field for games, guided ecological tours for all ages, and a science-themed playground for children.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Times Square, NY — 20 Top Places!
Are you looking for a quick food getaway just in time to enjoy brunch?. If you don’t know where to go just yet, try Times Square in New York. The Midtown Manhattan commercial center has many restaurants that serve brunch. Times Square offers everything you’ll need, from traditional favorites...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: August 2
BOSNIA — Diving: On Sunday, a diver jumped from the Old Bridge during the 456th traditional annual high diving competition in Mostar. A total of 31 divers leapt from the 23-meter-high bridge into the Neretva River. Photo: Armin Durgut/AP.
84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake
Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
New York Marine Firefighters Battle Blaze at Brooklyn Marina
NEW YORK, NY – On Tuesday, FDNY Marine 3, Marine 9 along with Engine 321...
