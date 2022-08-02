ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Secret NYC

A 120-Foot-Long Inflatable Wonderland Is Popping Up In NYC This Month

Here’s another opporuntity to embrace your inner child in NYC! Starting tomorrow August 5 at 4 p.m.*, “Pop in the City,” a massive walk-through inflatable experience, is taking over 32nd and 33rd Streets between Broadway and 6th Ave. Open for four weeks straight (until August 28), the custom-built installation is 120 feet long and includes “a series of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people, and its culture,” a press release shares. Enter through a giant slide that will deposit you in a ball pit “ocean” of 500,000 translucent balls — and that’s only the beginning! Within the elaborate space there will also be oversized sculptures paying homage to NYC (so expect big apples, big buildings, big pizza and lots more inflatable art!).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
fox44news.com

Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61

NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller “The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing” was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61. Viking Books announced that Bank died...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
cititour.com

Exciting Fall Restaurant Openings in New York City for 2022

From a hidden sushi den at One Vanderbilt to a new cocktail room at the Civilian, sprawling Mermaid Inn in Times Square and a new offering from a 20-something wunderkind, there is no shortage of exciting new restaurants opening this fall in New York City. Here are some of the spots you need to know about.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "This Dog Needs A Forever Home" Edition

Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. • Eric Adams is trying to make the case that bail reform is responsible for an increase in crime, claiming, "The hardworking men and women of the NYPD are doing the work." (Estefania Hernandez for NY1) • No one in a leadership...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Chinonye Chukwu
Person
Maria Schrader
FanSided

Have you heard of NYC’s Funny Face Bakery?

August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. And that means finding bakeries where we can get delicious cookies. So that brings us to New York City’s Funny Face Bakery. But have you heard of this particular bakery before? If you are a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you likely are familiar with this particular bakery, after all Funny Face Bakery created the most realistic looking face cookies that were shown on the series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Literary Hub

NYC’s “fanciest cat” gets new digs in Algonquin Hotel facelift.

The legendary Algonquin Hotel just got a fancy new architectural refurbishment, courtesy the firm Stonehill Taylor. In paying homage to the hotel’s legendary literary heritage, the upgrade features “a 3D art installation made from pages of books that once belonged to hotel guests” and “artwork featuring the Round Table’s founding members hangs above the banquette seating” in the Blue Bar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lonelyplanet.com

This new eco-friendly spot gives New Yorkers front row seats to spectacular sunsets

New Yorkers have a beautiful new space to stretch their legs as the Hudson River Park unveiled a new eco-friendly public pier in Tribeca last week. In a city where green spaces are in short supply, people will be able to enjoy this little oasis in a multitude of ways with lounge chairs to watch the sunset, a sports field for games, guided ecological tours for all ages, and a science-themed playground for children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Times Square, NY — 20 Top Places!

Are you looking for a quick food getaway just in time to enjoy brunch?. If you don’t know where to go just yet, try Times Square in New York. The Midtown Manhattan commercial center has many restaurants that serve brunch. Times Square offers everything you’ll need, from traditional favorites...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: August 2

BOSNIA — Diving: On Sunday, a diver jumped from the Old Bridge during the 456th traditional annual high diving competition in Mostar. A total of 31 divers leapt from the 23-meter-high bridge into the Neretva River. Photo: Armin Durgut/AP.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake

Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
BROOKLYN, NY

