Waitr expands, partnering with New Orleans Saints

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Lafayette based delivery service Waitr (soon to be ASAP) announced a partnership with the New Orleans Saints to provide in-stadium mobile ordering for fans.

Saints fans that attend a home game in Caesars Superdome , in select sections, can either scan a QR code or use the mobile app to order concessions during the game. An ASAP (Waitr) ambassador will be stationed throughout the stadium to assist those in need, according to the press release.

ASAP has made several agreements with teams from the Nation Football League, and the Saints are just the latest.

The new mobile ordering at Saints games will also serve as a way for Waitr to be reintroduced as ASAP for New Orleans. Wanting to transition to a broader model, the relaunch will expand to offer same-day delivery of a wide variety of items such as food, alcohol, apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts and electrical products.

