Atlanta, GA

Brew Fest at The Battery Atlanta

 3 days ago

The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3-7 p.m.

Guests 21 years and older will enjoy over 100 local beers to sample, food vendors, live music, and rare keg tapping’s presented by Terrapin Taproom. More information about this event and ticket purchasing options can be found here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
