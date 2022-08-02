ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

Berwick Police arrest 75-year-old man on terrorism charge

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZtnv_0h1oCJF500

BERWICK, La. ( KLFY ) — Berwick Police arrested a senior citizen this morning after he threatened to “shoot up” a store in the Bayou Vista area.

Donald Johnson, 75, of Berwick, faces a charge of terrorism, though Asst. Police Chief J.P. Henry noted in a press release that the threats were not credible.

“However, any threats of violence made against the public will be investigated thoroughly and any criminal charges that apply will be enforced,” stated Henry.

Eyewitness recounts deadly Broussard shooting

Henry said officers responded to a store shortly before 8 a.m. this morning after Johnson allegedly made his threats. Berwick Police coordinated with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office to increase security around the business while witnesses helped lead officers to Johnson’s residence to make the arrest.

Chief of Police David Leonard commends the public for reporting these threats immediately to the police and he also thanks the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for their swift response to their local business to get it secured.

“Chief of Police David Leonard commends the public for reporting these threats immediately to the police and he also thanks the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for their swift response to their local business to get it secured,” stated Henry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on Heroin/Fentanyl charges, other drug charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cordaro Anthony Kimber, 32, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 4, 2022, Agents...
HOUMA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Berwick, LA
City
Bayou Vista, LA
City
Broussard, LA
Berwick, LA
Crime & Safety
stmarynow.com

Seven local arrests include shoplifting, battery on dating partner charges

Local authorities reported seven arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including charges of domestic battery and shoplifting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and made these arrests:. --Rachelle Deanna Madison, 52, Franklin, was arrested at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Berwick Police#Asst#Nexstar Media Inc
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrest Montegut man on multiple felony charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, who led patrol deputies on at least two separate pursuits over the last several weeks. Timothy John Billiot, 52, of Montegut, was arrested on multiple felony charges associated with the vehicle pursuits, and outstanding warrants. On June 21,...
MONTEGUT, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
HOUMA, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy