hotnewhiphop.com
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
The FADER
Song You Need: Clip’s “Fall Back” is a masterclass in letting it all go
Speaking about "Fall Back" in a statement, spirited New York rapper Clip said she "wanted to channel pretty girl music while still talking my shit." There's no denying the song, which will feature on her EP Perception when it drops September 8, is very pretty. Producer Sachy has landed on some sort of drum 'n bass/ chopped-and-screwed hybrid that makes the whole thing sound like a rave being submerged under water. Luckily Clip floats at all times and she rises above the expanse below her with important questions such as "Why these bitches on my dick?" as well as general frustration with the men hitting up her phone.
Listen to WiFiGawd’s “YSL”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Sequel projects rarely live up to their predecessor’s standards, but WiFiGawd’s Hot as Hell 2 gets damn close. The Washington D.C. native’s muffled voice blends seamlessly into the cloudy and convoluted production without getting swallowed up by whirring electronic effects. On “YSL,” he rattles off fashion-related boasts—“I be poppin’ tags, Gucci, Goyard, and some mo’”—with such a lazy disposition that it feels second nature. In the next breath, he ratchets up the pace, blistering through the verses over a hazy plugg beat that sounds like a 2000s Nokia’s ringtone. His stream-of-consciousness raps make the song easy to get lost in.
The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
HipHopDX.com
Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac's 1995 Single 'California Love' Made Her Learn To Crip Walk
Patti LaBelle has spoken about her love for 2Pac and Dr. Dre‘s “California Love” in a new interview, revealing that the classic hit inspired her to learn how to Crip Walk. The Philadelphia singer’s recent appearance on Drink Champs, saw her detail her first interactions with Hip...
hypebeast.com
Donald and Stephen Glover Respond to Criticism of 'Atlanta' Being "Only for White People"
Donald and Stephen Glover have responded to the Black community’s criticism of Atlanta being “only for white people.”. Speaking on the show’s TCA panel this week, Donald first opened up about how “everybody’s gonna have an agenda on some level” on the internet, and that those criticism affect him as a Black person. “It would be silly to say that sometimes what people say doesn’t affect you because—especially being Black —I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like [it’s from] Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through,” he said. “I don’t think they give a lot of credit to what we’ve gone through. So to be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women.’— I’m like, It’s such, my it’s such a small view of who we are. I feel like it might even be because of what we’ve been through that you look at us the way you look at us.”
Rick Ross Says He Was Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace, Was Referred to Restaurant Instead
Rick Ross recently had a humbling experience when he tried to gain access to Buckingham Palace in London. On Monday (Aug. 1), Rick Ross visited the world-famous Buckingham Palace, home of the Queen of England. However, Rozay says he was denied entry when he asked a member of the Queen's Guard to let him in. In the first clip shared on his Instagram Story, Ross is doing a Birdman hand rub right outside the Palace gates. In the next clip, the Miami rapper is sitting in the back of a car explaining what went down.
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Calls Boosie Badazz A "GOAT"
The "Greatest Of All Time" conversation can never be overplayed. From Ice Cube and Biggie to Jay-Z and Eminem to Kanye, Kendrick, and beyond, talking about who deserves a spot in the pantheon of hip-hop is always a fun conversation... and a highly debatable one. Legendary R&B superstar Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to proclaim Boosie Badazz's GOAT status, calling the Louisiana icon "the realest ever."
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
“Daydream”
Whether it’s sampling Britney, channeling Mazzy Star, or singing backing vocals for her husband and collaborator George Clanton, Neggy Gemmy—the Los Angeles-based producer and songwriter Lindsey French, formerly known as Negative Gemini—imbues everything she does with glamorous, disaffected cool. Although the singles from her forthcoming third album have dipped into bossed-up hyperpop, anxious balladry, and now misty club music, they all spring from the same tripped-out, alienated world.
The Comet Is Coming Announce Album, Share New Song “Code”: Listen
The Comet Is Coming have announced a new album, Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. The project will be released September 23 via Impulse! Records. Created during a four-day session at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios, it follows their 2019 companion releases Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery and The Afterlife. The trio of Danalogue (aka synth player and producer Dan Leavers), Shabaka (saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings), and Betamax (drummer and producer Max Hallett) has introduced the record with a song called “Code.” Listen below.
thebrag.com
Rick Ross rejected from Buckingham Palace and sent to local food spot
American rapper and record executive Rick Ross has revealed that his celebrity status didn’t help him gain an inside look at Buckingham Palace in the UK. Ross was in London and decided to visit the home of the Queen of England, Buckingham Palace. Upon arrival, he explained who he was and asked to go inside the gates, but was turned away.
What Shannon Thornton From P-Valley Is Listening To
Shannon Thornton prepared for her role in P-Valley, the Starz dramedy about the lives of dancers at a Mississippi strip club called the Pynk, by getting really into Southern rap—specifically, rap from New Orleans. “I was doing a lot of research, but it was Juvenile and the Hot Boys that made me go crazy,” she says over Zoom. “Now, whenever we want to have a good time in my trailer I put on Juvenile.”
Watch Metallica and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Play “Master of Puppets” Backstage at Lollapalooza 2022
Joseph Quinn, the actor who portrays guitar-shredding metalhead Eddie Munson in the new season of Stranger Things, paid a visit to Metallica at Lollapalooza on Thursday (July 28). Quinn joined the band backstage ahead of their headlining set at the Chicago festival, where he chatted and jammed with the group. They obviously played “Master of Puppets,” Metallica’s 1986 single that Eddie Munson plays in the upside down during a the season finale of the series. Metallica also gifted Quinn a custom red and black electric guitar and signed it. Watch it all happen below via Netflix.
Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ Perform “The Highs & the Lows” on Fallon: Watch
Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their song “The Highs & the Lows.” Chance and Jimmy Fallon also played Hey Robot, a game in which you try to make a smart speaker say a specified word by asking the right question, as well as celebrating 10 years of Chance’s debut mixtape, 10 Day. Check it out below.
Don’t Rush the Process
The title could double as a maxim for Kaidi Tatham’s career: Don’t Rush the Process—an encapsulation of the producer and multi-instrumentalist’s decades-long immersion in his singular proclivities. Since the mid 1990s, Tatham has been one of the central pioneers of broken beat, a style of stripped-down and bugged-out beat music forged in the furnace of the West London underground that emphasizes syncopated drumbeats and heavy basslines. He’s a former member of production collective Bugz in the Attic, and his session and remix catalog includes Slum Village, Mulatu Astatke, Marcos Valle, and Henry Wu cuts. But Tatham’s solo career has increased in velocity since he found a home on First Word Records, a company that believed in him enough to reissue 2008’s In Search of Hope—his debut solo record under his own name—a couple of years ago while also overseeing a growing series of LPs where he extends the borders of his sound.
