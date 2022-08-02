Salida City Council Sets Salida Bottling Hearing, Considers Fire Station Land Annexation, Zoning

Read on arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida City Council Guides STR Ballot Elements, Advances Salida Bottling Referendum
Ballot Questions Take Shape During Aug 1 Work Session. In this week’s Salida City Council work session, ballot language for the Coordinated Mail Ballot November 8, 2022 election moved closer to being finalized. Monday’s session focused on finding the most impactful ways that the the Short Term Rental (STR) market could raise funds for workforce housing. Voter approval is required for newly increased/new types of revenues as well as changes as to how proceeds are used.
2022 City of Salida Street and Utility Capital Project Updates
The Salida Public Works Department has multiple capital projects underway of which the public should be aware. If you come across one of them, instead of impatience, think with gratitude that these improvements are in progress. This includes numerous work locations for street reconstruction, utility-related improvements, and improvements to sidewalk, curb and gutter, and crosswalks.
Bennet Staff Invites Residents to Schedule Office Hours in Chaffee County
Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced his San Luis Valley staff will hold office hours for Chaffee County on Thursday, August 11. Bennet and his team are committed to answering Coloradans’ questions, listening to their concerns, and helping them navigate federal agencies. If you need help dealing with...
Letter to the Editor: The Housing Crisis is a Workforce Economy Crisis
Great article on our current housing crisis! It’s about time we had detailed coverage of this vital issue in our local press. To better understand where I’m coming from, I graduated from Summit County High School in 1960, lived in Summit County off and on for nearly 12 years. During the early 1970s, I worked a union job at the Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70. I logged 40 hours of regular time and 20 hours of overtime each week. Even then, that level of income barely made ends meet due to the HIGH COST OF LIVING.
Villa Grove Addresses 7 Peaks Music Festival Plans and Concerns
Citizens and business owners of Villa Grove met with County Commissioners, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol, and concert organizers Live Nation last night to discuss plans and concerns about the Seven Peaks Music Festival Labor Day Weekend. Live Nation said the festival, headlined by country...
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Walsh named new Colorado Central Telecom CEO
During the July 128 meeting of the shareholders of Colorado Central Telecom (CCT), they approved the sale of the company to Chaffee County business leader, Carlin Walsh. “As the leading, local choice for telecom in South Central Colorado, we were thrilled when a local businessman like Carlin came to us as a prospective buyer,” said CCT Founder and Former CEO Ralph Abrams.
Central Colorado Recreation Partnership Receives Outdoor Regional Partnership Grant
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Governor Jared Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) announced the recipients of the second round of the Outdoor Regional Partnerships grants, including a $95,000 grant to the Central Colorado Recreation Partnership covering Chaffee, Gunnison, and Lake Counties. These grants are intended...
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
13 Investigates uncovers mysterious handwritten note in Florence Police Chief’s personnel file
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Accusations of defiance, claims of ethics and policy violations, and a mysterious handwritten note threatening to go to the District Attorney were found inside the personnel file of Florence's Chief of Police. After months of demanding answers, 13 Investigates gained access to documents that raise questions...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
CMC Spring Valley to Host 2022 High School Mountain Bike Championships in October
Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus at Glenwood Springs is the newest venue to be added to the Colorado high school mountain bike racing calendar. The campus’s trails above the Roaring Fork Valley will be the site of this year’s state championships from Oct. 20 to 23, 2022.
One dead, one rescued after party gets off-route on extreme Colorado fourteener climb
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a fatal accident occurred on the infamous Crestones Traverse on August 3 in Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range. Two Denver-area climbers were at approximately 13,800 feet of elevation on the 'class five' route that connects Crestone Peak to Crestone Needle when they got off-route. One of the climbers took a fatal fall and the other climber down-climbed to reach him. Upon reaching him, the surviving climber was unable to safely move up or down from her position.
Save the Date for Boys and Girls Clubs 2022 ‘Great Futures’ Gala
It’s not September yet, but it is time to save Sept. 28 for the Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala 2022, scheduled for the Mt. Princeton Resort Pavilion in Nathrop. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m. that night. It is the major funding event for the all-important support the Boys & Girls Clubs provide to the working families of Chaffee County.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police execute a high-risk search warrant
PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police along with Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) SWAT were working a high-risk search warrant in the 1300 block of L street, Penrose CO. The FCSO says that there is no danger to the public. The FCSO confirmed to KRDO that they were attempting...
Crews recover human remains that may belong to missing camper in Colorado
Human remains were recovered in an area west of Saguache on Thursday, and are believed to belong to a camper that has been missing for several days, according to officials from Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR). "The party had been reported overdue when they failed to keep a scheduled...
Police: Body found in lake believed to be missing 11-year-old
The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child.
While out on bond, Pueblo man arrested in alleged crime spree
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a man connected to a string of motor vehicle thefts out of Cañon City had nearly a dozen felony warrants from four different counties at the time of his arrest. Sunday, the Pueblo Police Department and Cañon City Police Department teamed up to arrest 29-year-old Daniel Juarez, 32-year-old Christina The post While out on bond, Pueblo man arrested in alleged crime spree appeared first on KRDO.
Two Colorado spots ranked among best 'stargazing vacations' in nation
It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
Rescuers find overdue hikers trapped in steep, rugged terrain on Colorado 14er
Teams from the Chaffee County Search and Rescue Team (CCSAR) were deployed to the Mount Shavano and Tabeguache Peak Trailhead on Friday, after a report alerted them to a pair of overdue hikers that were last heard from on Thursday. The hikers, a father and son from Illinois, had left...
