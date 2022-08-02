ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Atlanta ISD gives statement on tragic death of three sisters

ATLANTA, Texas — Bodies of three siblings, Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes ,8, and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, were found in a pound near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road 3319 west of Atlanta, Texas. Investigators said the children were reported missing Friday night around 10 p.m.
Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Marijuana, Narcotics Charges

On Thursday August 4th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a resident of the 700 Block of South Lide, in Mount Pleasant, was in possession of Marihuana. After looking into the information, deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause of a criminal offense to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was subsequently approved by a magistrate and was carried out the same day.
Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North

Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers

Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
11 people arrested in Marshall, Texas for gang-related violence

MARSHALL, Texas – Law enforcement executed a joint arrest of 11 individuals on Thursday for a total of 40 combined charges for gang-related violence in Harrison County. According to the Marshall Police Department, The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department collaborated on the combined arrest operation stemming from a July 17 gang-related shooting in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
Domestic dispute turned Shreveport hostage situation ends with arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man faces several charges after Shreveport police say he held his wife hostage at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Freddie Robinson, 68, is charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. Additional charges are pending. Police say they got a call just after midnight about a domestic...
