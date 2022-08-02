Read on www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Adult Swim Festival Hits Philadelphia, PA This Weekend – Here’s The Details
The Adult Swim Festival is coming to Philly this weekend, and everyone is invited!. There are a bunch of shows happening all throughout the weekend at the Punch Line Philly, The Fillmore Philly, and the Brooklyn Bowl Philly that you can go online and buy tickets to right now!. There...
phillyvoice.com
Milk Jawn to give out free ice cream for opening of East Passyunk storefront
Homegrown Philadelphia ice cream company Milk Jawn is finally ready to open the doors to its first brick-and-mortar location this Friday in East Passyunk. The new 500-square-foot shop at 1439 E. Passyunk Ave., at the corner of Dickinson Street, will feature pints, cups and cones with various toppings. The menu will be limited to start, before toppings and other items are added in the weeks and months ahead. Ice cream cakes also will eventually be on the menu.
phillygrub.blog
Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe in South Philadelphia is now open
Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe is open for business. The former Colanzi’s Bar at 1301 West Moyamensing Avenue in South Philadelphia has been revamped and is now an all-day cafe serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The family-friendly dining spot features brick oven pizza (including breakfast pizzas!), sandwiches, homemade soup,...
PhillyBite
Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square
Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
Milk Jawn Is Finally Open! Free Ice Cream for the First 100 People In Line!
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philly’s newest scoop shop is finally ready to open its doors, as Milk Jawn, the beloved, award-winning local ice cream brand is opening its first brick & mortar location on Friday, August 5th at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue (the corner of East Passyunk Ave. and Dickinson Street). The business will open with a giveaway, offering free cups of ice cream to the first 100 people who show up to the shop beginning at 5 p.m.
fox29.com
Mobile community unit helps bring fun, safety to often dejected Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Michael ‘O.G. Law' Ta’bon is the physical manifestation of community outreach. The Philadelphia native has been serving his community long before homicides reached the number they're at today. His efforts, however, don’t come in the form of policies or procedures. Instead, his change comes in the...
‘Meet Me On South Street’ Initiative Hoping To Bring Crowds Back After Turbulent Times
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South Street has faced some turbulent times — a mass shooting in June, last week’s fire at Jim’s Steaks, and the pandemic forced many businesses to close. But there’s a push to turn things around. It hasn’t been an easy year for South Street. Now the businesses are teaming up to bring people to the area and help bring it alive again. Summer on South Street has its ups but it also has had some downs. “Everybody can feel comfortable and everybody can feel like there is a place for them,” Tattooed Mom kitchen manager Tracey Riley said. In June, 11...
2 teachers behind 'Afromation Avenue' coming to West Philly
What started as a book of affirmations will soon be "Afromation Avenue" -- a collection of positive street signs meant to uplift the community.
National Night Out Events Happening Throughout Philadelphia Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday night was National Night Out, a campaign to promote police-community partnerships held every year on the first Tuesday in August. The 19th District in Philadelphia, which is historically one of the most violent parts of our city, is seeing a drop in homicides and shootings. It was a party inside Parkwest Town Center for National Night Out, complete with food, dancing and friends. “Look at all these beautiful people having a wonderful time with their neighbors and with the police department,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. While it may all look like fun and games, this celebration is rooted in...
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old City
Amina, the 70-seat Old City restaurant opened this past May by first-time restaurant owner Felicia Wilson, is launching a weekend brunch service this Saturday, August 6th, at 11 a.m. The restaurant, located at 104 Chestnut Street, will feature a menu reflecting Southern cuisine incorporating African ingredients from Chef/Partner Darryl Harmon.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
2nd Street Fest, Alicia Keys, BlackStar films, and Jerry Garcia tributes in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
City sidewalks are hot (literally and figuratively) as Philadelphia showcases three cultural festivals and the highly anticipated return of one of the city’s biggest events, the 2nd Street Festival. There’s a concert to suit any genre preference as artists from Alicia Keys to Run the Jewels take the stage. And sunflowers are in bloom over the next two weekends as Shady Brook Farm hosts its annual Sunflower Festival.
Vandals Spray Graffiti On Northern Liberties Businesses
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors in Northern Liberties were disturbed after vandals sprayed graffiti on a popular restaurant and bowling alley. The vandalism was painted on this outdoor dining structure at Cantina Dos Segundos and along the fence at North Bowl. The graffiti comes just ahead of this Sunday’s 2nd Street Festival. It is the first time it’s returning since the start of the pandemic.
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
South Street gears up for busy August
A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day With $1 Cookies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s no denying that a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie right out of the oven holds a special place in our hearts. And nothing goes better with a chocolate chip cookie than a cold, refreshing glass of milk — especially this Thursday on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The day will be extra sweet at The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company. In celebration of the day, customers can enjoy their beloved chocolate chip cookies for only $1 per cookie. Even better, 100% of the proceeds from Thursday’s $1 sales will benefit the Ronald McDonald House charities in the Philadelphia region. There are plenty of spots to grab the delicious treat. The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company retail locations include Reading Terminal Market, Ridge Avenue, as well as the locations on the Wildwood and Ocean City boardwalks down the shore. Local delivery is also available through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. So, celebrate this sweet day by treating yourself to a cookie and a chilled glass of milk on this hot summer day.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Martha Graham Cracker’s Hangout in Queen Village
You now have a chance to write the next chapter in the story of a storied Philadelphia restaurant and cabaret while you “live over the store.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you a restaurateur, or a...
Dell Music Center Delays Kem Concert Due To Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a delay at the Dell Music Center on Thursday. The dangerous heat is forcing the music center to delay tonight’s Kem concert by one hour. The Dell cites concerns for the health and safety of concertgoers. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Phillymag.com
Philly Native and FBF Body Founder Zakia Blain on What It’s Like Being in Biz for 10 Years
Blain shares the journey of her body-positive athleisure and shapewear brand. Plus, info on a special event she's hosting next weekend. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Ten years ago, Chester native and current Delco resident Zakia...
