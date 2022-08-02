STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Beatrice B. Mulcahy (nee Yasosky), 89 of West Brighton, passed away at the age of on August 4, 2022. As a daughter, registered nurse, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, “Bea” lived a loving, nurturing and caring life centered around her family, friends and patients. She enjoyed spending time with her family, Broadway shows, and all types of music and sports.

