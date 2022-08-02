Read on www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Related
NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
Kick off the 1st weekend in August at Terhune Orchards’ ‘Just Peachy Festival’
PRINCETON, N.J. — It’s August, peach season in New Jersey and New York! This weekend, stop by Terhune Orchards in Princeton, N.J., for the farm’s “Just Peachy Festival.”. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, from 10 a.m. — 5...
Behind-the-scenes at Wing World, a Staten Island eatery featuring 28 Buffalo wing flavors | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On this week’s episode of The Dish, Deanna and Lou Raiolo talk about why their chicken wings are distinct. As the owners of Wing World in Castleton Corners, their world truly revolves around the product. But there’s more to the Castleton Corners Buffalo wing...
Family fun at Staten Island mud run, ‘Mayhem At The Mount’ | How to register
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Mayhem At The Mount” is Staten Island’s first family-friendly mud run, hosted by Catholic Charities of Staten Island and Your First Mud Run. The event will be held on Sunday, August 21 at Mount Loretto (The Mount), according to the press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 places New York City residents have moved to the most in recent years, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thinking of leaving New York City, but not sure where to move?. Perhaps considering cities where other New Yorkers have headed in recent years would be a good place to start. A new report by data journalism website Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau...
‘There are no answers where you’re not going to upset somebody’: Podcast discusses NYC’s plan to quadruple Island homeless shelters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 30, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Public Interest and Advocacy reporter Paul Liotta discusses the three new homeless shelters scheduled to open in Staten Island by the end of the year. “The overwhelming majority of people don’t...
Mural project aims to bring hope, inspiration to NYC schools, including 8 Staten Island sites
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island students will receive a pleasant surprise when they return to school for the 2022-2023 academic year, thanks to local Port Richmond-based arts non-profit Projectivity Group. As part of a citywide initiative, the organization worked with artists and the art group Thrive Collective to create...
Staten Island pediatric dentist puts kids at ease with colorful murals, games and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pediatric dentist Dr. Lisa Lazzara says a visit to her new Annadale office for many kids feels like “a trip to Disney World.”. Through bright, colorful murals and props, Lazzara created theme rooms in her office that are especially appealing to youngsters. Themes include: a colorful jungle filled with smiling furry friends; an underwater world with colorful fish and other aquatic life; a winter wonderland for penguins and polar bears; aboard a ship sailing the seas; a sunny day at the beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 5, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Beatrice B. Mulcahy (nee Yasosky), 89 of West Brighton, passed away at the age of on August 4, 2022. As a daughter, registered nurse, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, “Bea” lived a loving, nurturing and caring life centered around her family, friends and patients. She enjoyed spending time with her family, Broadway shows, and all types of music and sports.
Potato shortage spurs spud rationing and price spikes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To the New York City deli owner and chef, a sourcing situation in the supply chain is no small potatoes. Indeed, a tuber shortage in the United States has prompted massive price spikes and rationing among some wholesalers. Spud sparseness became evident to purveyors shopping...
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staten Island Ferry returns to full service for Thursday evening rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will return to full service just in time for Thursday evening’s rush hour commute. Starting at 5 p.m., the Staten Island Ferry will return to a full service schedule, with boats running every 15 minutes during the evening rush. The Staten...
Islanders honored for community service at South Beach Civic’s annual Picnic and Educational Fundraiser
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The South Beach Civic Association’s (SBCA) 17th annual Educational Fundraiser Picnic played to perfection at the Vanderbilt on the South Beach Boardwalk, where more than 200 family members, friends, elected officials and local business owners celebrated the organization’s dedication that’s spanned more than two decades.
Inside NYC’s Summer Rising program: How Staten Island students are benefiting from project-based learning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artwork, science experiments, field trips and new friendships are all part of the experience inside this year’s expanded New York City’s Summer Rising program, which offers students academic classes, social-emotional learning and other enrichment opportunities — like arts activities, outdoor recreation and educational field trips.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
PHOTOS: Staten Island Interclub Swimming Championships: Hillside claims third straight crown
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: SILive.com is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery and choose GET PHOTO to download print-quality images free of charge. Plus, get 50% off the purchase of keepsakes. If you’re not already a subscriber, sign up here. Note to SILive.com mobile app users: To download high-resolution photos, please access this report and gallery from a standard mobile or desktop/laptop web browser.
As Staten Island Ferry riders pack terminal amid severe delays, mayor says: ‘It’s about adjusting’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams visited the Staten Island Ferry to assess the severe service delays Wednesday evening and assure commuters that the city is hard at work to resolve the situation. Hundreds of commuters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan during rush hour, awaiting...
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
Man who threatened to blow up historic NYC gay bar gets 30 months in prison
A 74-year-old retired schoolteacher from a New York City suburb was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. According to prosecutors, Robert Fehring threatened to blow up the Stonewall Inn, a historic bar in...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0