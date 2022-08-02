ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
The Staten Island Advance

‘There are no answers where you’re not going to upset somebody’: Podcast discusses NYC’s plan to quadruple Island homeless shelters

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 30, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Public Interest and Advocacy reporter Paul Liotta discusses the three new homeless shelters scheduled to open in Staten Island by the end of the year. “The overwhelming majority of people don’t...
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island pediatric dentist puts kids at ease with colorful murals, games and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pediatric dentist Dr. Lisa Lazzara says a visit to her new Annadale office for many kids feels like “a trip to Disney World.”. Through bright, colorful murals and props, Lazzara created theme rooms in her office that are especially appealing to youngsters. Themes include: a colorful jungle filled with smiling furry friends; an underwater world with colorful fish and other aquatic life; a winter wonderland for penguins and polar bears; aboard a ship sailing the seas; a sunny day at the beach.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 5, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Beatrice B. Mulcahy (nee Yasosky), 89 of West Brighton, passed away at the age of on August 4, 2022. As a daughter, registered nurse, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, “Bea” lived a loving, nurturing and caring life centered around her family, friends and patients. She enjoyed spending time with her family, Broadway shows, and all types of music and sports.
The Staten Island Advance

Islanders honored for community service at South Beach Civic’s annual Picnic and Educational Fundraiser

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The South Beach Civic Association’s (SBCA) 17th annual Educational Fundraiser Picnic played to perfection at the Vanderbilt on the South Beach Boardwalk, where more than 200 family members, friends, elected officials and local business owners celebrated the organization’s dedication that’s spanned more than two decades.
The Staten Island Advance

Inside NYC’s Summer Rising program: How Staten Island students are benefiting from project-based learning

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artwork, science experiments, field trips and new friendships are all part of the experience inside this year’s expanded New York City’s Summer Rising program, which offers students academic classes, social-emotional learning and other enrichment opportunities — like arts activities, outdoor recreation and educational field trips.
The Staten Island Advance

PHOTOS: Staten Island Interclub Swimming Championships: Hillside claims third straight crown

NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: SILive.com is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery and choose GET PHOTO to download print-quality images free of charge. Plus, get 50% off the purchase of keepsakes. If you’re not already a subscriber, sign up here. Note to SILive.com mobile app users: To download high-resolution photos, please access this report and gallery from a standard mobile or desktop/laptop web browser.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

