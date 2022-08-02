Delray Beach Police: Man Killed By Brightline Train While Crossing Tracks

A Boynton Beach man could spend decades in prison after allegedly shooting a driver whom he almost collided with, police say. A dash camera in the man’s car recorded the encounter. Bradley Jay Sosnowksy, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle after the road-rage incident on West Boynton Beach Boulevard Monday. The first charge ...
BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week.
Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
A Boca Raton Police spokeswoman says they have surveillance video from a business near where the crash occurred along Glades Road to figure out that the suspect vehicle was a 2008 to 2014 light-colored Nissan Rogue with front end damage.
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
WEST PALM BEACH — When Alberto Hernandez Jr. found an unfamiliar man in his Palm Springs-area home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911.
The other man, James Deon Bryant, whose teenage girlfriend had sneaked him into the home hours earlier, pulled a gun and warned...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bike on Tuesday morning, according to West Palm Beach Police. Investigators say Carlos Garcia, 69, was riding his bike on South Dixie Highway when he turned into the path of a Nissan Rogue.
UPDATE: HIT AND RUN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:54 a.m. — Boca PD just issued this statement: On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 just before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash along the 2300 block of W Glades Road. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the westbound […]
[BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH — A man died Tuesday morning after a Brightline train struck him in Delray Beach, police said. Police did not immediately identify the man. Officers responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a call at Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue, north of Linton Boulevard. They found the man dead in an area that was marked as no trespassing, a police spokesman said.
MIAMI - Two teens have been arrested in the armed robbery of a southwest Miami-Dade man that was caught on camera. It happened July 17th at a home in the 18700 block of SW 316th Street. Police said the man was in his front yard when two people jumped the fence, pointed their handguns at him and demanded his necklace. One of the teens then pulled on his chain, attempting to remove it but couldn't. The man, fearing for his life, gave in to their demands and handed over the chain. They then fled on foot. The man was not injured. Police said the 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged with armed robbery. During questioning, the 14-year-old admitted to the robbery, according to police, while the 15-year-old denied any involvement.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released surveillance video Thursday that captured a man entering a restricted office within a business last month and then using a credit card machine to transfer money to his own card. The grand theft happened July 21 at 915 Middle River Drive.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen.
Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton.
...
WEST PALM BEACH — A Lantana-area man received a sentence of 35 years in prison Thursday for a fatal shooting he committed a decade ago as a juvenile. A jury in March found Frank Quarles guilty of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Coogle-Robertson after he had won a new trial following his 2017 conviction.
Comments / 0