Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach Police: Man Killed By Brightline Train While Crossing Tracks

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Photo: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Police in Delray Beach say a man was struck and killed by a Brightline train on Tuesday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Southeast 8th street, in an area to the south of Atlantic Avenue.

Investigators say the man was cross the train tracks when he was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

