James Gunn Says Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Will Be the MCU Phase 4’s Epilogue

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Chris Pratt Says Peter Quill Is ‘in Denial,’ Which Leaves the Guardians Vulnerable
Chris Pratt says Star-Lord is going to be in dealing with the loss of Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
disneydining.com
Marvel Confirms Worst Kept Secret in MCU
The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's She-Hulk trailer confirms Tatiana Maslany character's MCU origin
Marvel's new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has confirmed the origin story of Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU. In the new featurette released by Marvel on YouTube, Maslany explains how her character becomes the big, green superhero, revealing: "Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in the Hulk's blood and has become [the She-Hulk]."
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
hypebeast.com
'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix Sets 2024 Premiere Date
After axing Batgirl for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced that Todd Phillips‘ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024. The release date is exactly five years following the first film’s debut, according to Deadline. The movie, which...
Fantastic Four to be different from previous series according to Marvel’s Kevin Feige in new MCU reveal
Marvel’s event at Comic-Con 2022 shocked fans as Kevin Feige & Co. unveiled more details about the MCU roadmap than anyone expected. We got titles and release dates for Phase 5, and we learned about three Phase 6 movies: Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, and Avengers 6. Also, Marvel released...
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
IGN
Warner Bros. Discovery Sets a 10-Year-Plan for DC Films Similar to Kevin Feige’s MCU
It seems like Warner Bros. Discovery has a plan after all for DC films, following the recent axing of the solo Batgirl film, which was completely shot. During the company's financial earnings call yesterday, CEO David Zaslav announced that the studio was planning to reset live-action DC films with a new ten-year-plan.
IGN
Batgirl Canceled: Every DC Movie and Series Affected by the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Recent months haven't been particularly kind to DC fans. The shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the nearly completed Batgirl movie is just the latest in a series of cancellations and major changes involving high-profile DC projects. Nor is it likely to be the last. As shown by the sudden disappearance of several films from the HBO Max library, WBD is aggressively cleaning house as part of its efforts to cut costs following a very expensive merger.
IGN
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Voice Cast and Plot Details Revealed
IGN can exclusively reveal the voice cast of and an exclusive new photo from Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the forthcoming animated sequel to 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and 2021’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise from Midway...
digitalspy.com
Deadpool has made his MCU debut in an unexpected way
Deadpool has finally been acknowledged as part of the MCU – at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force — one of the park's latest attractions, opening to the public on July 20 — contains a nod to the raucous superhero played by Ryan Reynolds.
Jon Favreau Warned Russo Bros. Against Killing Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Would ‘Devastate’ Audiences
Click here to read the full article. The Russo Brothers had to convince one MCU helmer to let them kill off an Avenger. During a Vanity Fair video interview, Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the “pressure” they received from “Iron Man” director and “Avengers: Endgame” actor Jon Favreau after he read the script in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin). “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script. And said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'” Anthony Russo explained. Joe...
James Gunn says Peacemaker season 2 is safe after Batgirl cancelation
The Suicide Squad series is still in the pipeline
