ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Back-To-School Time Management Success

By Alexis Myers
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcGps_0h1oBNjm00

Dozens of districts across central Indiana are welcoming students back to school this week and next. This time of year can be very stressful as everyone in the family gets used to a new routine and your children start juggling homework and activities.
Just the thought of it all can be overwhelming and keep you from getting all the important stuff done.
If this sounds like you, don’t worry!
Elyssa Smith is a time strategist and she has three ways to make the transition back to school less stressful!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Get paid to learn plumbing, HVAC trades

INDIANAPOLIS — Peterman Brothers, a growing Indiana business, has created a paid training program for students who want to pursue careers in the plumbing and HVAC trades. “We started about two years ago when we realized that in order to build our workforce we would have to train them,” President and Owner Chad Peterman said. […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
FOX59

Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Management#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing 80-year-old Indy man has been found

UPDATE: Police said the 80-year-old man has been located. ———————————— INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man from Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Robert Burris was last seen on Wednesday in the area of E. Washington Street and N. Arlington Avenue at around 2 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding. Greenwood Police […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday. The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex. They were all taken to local hospitals in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

FOX59

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy