North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business

Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
NewsTimes
WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
NBC Connecticut
Town Officials Demolish Part of Enfield Square Mall
Enfield town officials have demolished part of the mall in town after it was deemed dangerous. The Enfield town manager said officials removed a dangerous wooden structure from the former Macy's after a partial roof collapse that happened last April. According to town officials, mall owners failed to comply with...
NewsTimes
Kent sees its downtown as a ‘destination.’ New sidewalks could be even more ‘reinvigorating’
KENT — Crews have been out all week on the streets of Kent as construction on the town’s streetscape project has begun. The roughly $3 million project, which involves replacing approximately 11,000 linear feet of sidewalks in town, has been 14 years in the making. The work is expected to be completed in about 180 days.
NewsTimes
CT’s Riko’s Pizza opens Florida restaurant, Fairfield location coming this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Riko's Pizza, a staple for thin-crust, hot oil pizzas in southern Connecticut, recently opened its first location in Florida. The pizzeria announced Thursday that its new restaurant in Tequesta, near Jupiter, is now open at 560 North US Highway...
Journal Inquirer
Truck driver opens a pizza place
VERNON — After a five-year hiatus from the restaurant business, Pedro Rojas returned in 2020, opening Family’s Pizza and Grinders on Hartford Turnpike. “I used to work for people for 12 years in a restaurant in Cromwell,” Rojas said. “It got boring.”
Bristol Press
Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
thebeveragejournal.com
Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament
The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
New Haven Independent
Donor To Fund Construction Of Dog Park In Seymour
SEYMOUR — By late fall, four-legged friends will have a place to call their own, thanks to a resident who is going to build them their very own dog park at Sochrin’s Park on Moss Avenue. The Board of Selectmen revealed and unanimously approved the location during its...
Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury
One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants
An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland. ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Liquor Super Store
Celebrating six years serving the Watertown community this fall, business continues to increase at Liquor Super Store. Owner Sultan Ayash credits the store’s success to superior customer service, while offering a plentiful selection and competitive prices. The store’s convenient Main Street location is easily accessible and offers shoppers plenty of parking. Ayash oversees all aspects of the store’s operations day to day, along with Store Manager Melanie Sperry and a group of family members who help out when needed, including his wife, Noor Ayash.
NBC Connecticut
Water Main Break Could Affect Residents Near High Street in Bristol
There is a water main break on High Street in Bristol and the water and there is a water filling station at the Water Filtration Plant for people affected by an extended service interruption. The Bristol Water and Sewer Department said it is working on an emergency water main break...
NewsTimes
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water
In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
NewsTimes
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators claim in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
