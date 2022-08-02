Humane Educational Society Partners With NBC For The Annual Clear The Shelters Month

Read on www.chattanoogapulse.com
Humane Educational Society Announces The Arrival Of Rescued Beagles
The Humane Educational Society has announced the arrival of some of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, VA. HES is elated to be a part of the rescue effort. The HES rescue team sprung into action at the receipt of the call. The team drove...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Introduces Canossa Fall Rally To Benefit Neuroscience Research
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Accelerates Efforts To Increase Access To Quality Parks
The City of Chattanooga has entered into a partnership with Trust for Public Land’s 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator, a new initiative designed to expand residents’ access to parks. The 10-Minute Walk campaign was created to help cities ensure that every resident can access a park or green...
chattanoogapulse.com
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Celebrates Five Years Of Miracle Moments
Approximately eight years ago, a small group of committed citizens began the ﬁnal push to build a dedicated facility where individuals with disabilities could enjoy America’s favorite pastime: baseball. Thanks to the leadership of local organizations, like Rotary and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, along with contributions from...
chattanoogapulse.com
Outdoor Chattanooga Continues Chickamauga Battlefield Bicycle Tours In 2022
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield. This year’s tours are scheduled for August 20, September 17, and October 15, beginning at 9:30 am at the Wilder Brigade Monument, Tour Stop 6, in Chickamauga Battlefield. Ride length is approximately 3 to 4 miles on flat to moderately hilly terrain.
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
AdWeek
‘Widespread’ Covid Outbreak Forces Chattanooga Station to Cancel Morning Newscast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC is back to doing news after canceling its morning newscast yesterday. The station sent out a tweet yesterday...
WTVCFOX
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday
Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
chattanoogapulse.com
The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com
The Chattanooga Film Festival Named One Of The 25 Coolest Film Festivals In The World
On the heels of the Chattanooga Film Festival’s successful ninth edition, it has been honored with making the list of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2022. The annual list recognizes festivals that go out of their way to be innovative, welcoming, and simply cool.
chattanoogapulse.com
The Nightfall Concert Series Finds Its Groove This Friday With Neo Soul And Funk
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 5, with the neo soul groove of Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, preceded by Mon Rovia. After growing up singing in the church choir, and cultivating her dynamic voice and performance skills in cover...
WTVCFOX
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month
A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week. Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.
