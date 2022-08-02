Bay Minette PD: Man turns himself in after South Street shooting

Read on www.fox10tv.com
4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
1 shot, 1 arrested following exchanged gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man […]
14-year-old killed in Mobile by three men was an innocent bystander, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 14-year-old who was killed in Mobile by three men back on May 31 was an innocent bystander and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to testimony given by a detective on Wednesday morning. Ciara Jackson, 14, had just gotten to Mobile three days before […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a quick arrest of a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs faces charges of first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a gun, according to authorities. Around 8:28 a.m., officers responded to...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 suspects heading to grand jury following the murder of an 11-year-old
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two months since 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette was killed in his home. Three of the five suspects accused of his murder were in court today. This is the second time the family of Lequinten Morrissette has listened as investigators pieced together...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man discovers bullet hole in boat, wants to raise awareness on reckless shooting
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -Stray bullets in Baldwin County are getting too close to comfort for some homeowners. A Fairhope man says a bullet struck the back of his boat over the weekend, now it’s left him and his wife concerned. Because this is pretty random, it’s not easy for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding – ‘We’re girls! We’re girls!’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A barrage of gunfire that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in May appears to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Mobile police Detective Glenn Barton testified at a preliminary hearing that the victim’s 15-year-old aunt, who was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with firing at car on I-10 in Baldwin County during alleged road rage incident
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Robertsdale man after they say he shot at another vehicle on Interstate 10 in what they’re calling a road rage incident. Deputies arrested Forrest Carter Kyser, 30, of Robertsdale after they say he ultimately admitted to shooting at...
Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead […]
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime. Though, the burning question is, do all the cameras downtown work?. “To my knowledge,...
WPMI
Mobile Police: 11 collisions involving 35 vehicles shut down I-10 EB
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — EVENING UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a wreck with injuries on I-10 eastbound near Highway 90. When they arrived on the scene, multiple vehicles were involved in traffic crashes. The main incident involved an 18-wheeler and ten vehicles. Another traffic incident involved six vehicles. There was a total of four injured individuals that were transported to the hospital for treatment. In total, there were 11 separate collisions that involved a total of 35 vehicles. All crashes are still under investigation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fast and furious weekend for police with several high-speed chases in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers were busy chasing down several people over the last few days, including a 12-year-old boy who was driving a stolen car. The first incident was on Thursday when officers said Claude Valrie and Derrick Coleman led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 90 mph.
WEAR
Pensacola woman alleges home was burglarized while fiancé was hospitalized
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating Tuesday claims by a Pensacola woman who says her apartment she shares with her fiancé was burglarized. The woman says everything happened while her fiancé was fighting for his life in the hospital after a car crash.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
