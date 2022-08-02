Sunderland v Coventry City: Police look into alleged disorder by visiting fans

Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...

TRAFFIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO