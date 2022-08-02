ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sunderland v Coventry City: Police look into alleged disorder by visiting fans

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty

Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella

Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Liverpool#Coventry#Police#Manchester United#The Black Cats#The Premier League#Efl
The Independent

Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin

Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Everton v Chelsea: Head-to-head record

Everton have won each of their past four Premier League home games against Chelsea. Chelsea’s run of four consecutive defeats at Everton is their longest active losing streak away to a current Premier League side. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in Everton’s opening league match in each of the past...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Tottenham’s Kion Etete finalizes permanent move to Cardiff City

Yesterday, rumors appeared in the Welsh football media ecosystem that Tottenham Hotspur’s 20-year old academy graduate striker Kion Etete was a transfer target for Championship side Cardiff City. Today, that rumor has turned into reality. Spurs and Cardiff announced on social media that Etete has moved to the Bluebirds on a permanent transfer. Etete completed a medical on Wednesday before the move was announced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Conference League qualifying: Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ - reaction to epic win

That'll do us on a night to remember at Tannadice. Thanks as ever for your company. We'll be back over the course of the weekend with coverage of all the domestic action across the country. Catch you all later. 'Brilliant' Middleton 'needs a home' - Ross. FT: Dundee United 1-0...
SOCCER
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent: Men dragged from car, attacked and robbed

Two men have been injured after being dragged from a car, attacked and robbed, say police. A group of men used a hammer to smash the windows of the pair's black BMW in the Snow Hill area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 BST on Monday. A quantity of cash was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Plymouth Argyle: Simon Hallett gives assurances after US investment

Plymouth Argyle chairman Simon Hallett has assured supporters that the club will remain in his control in the long term, despite selling a 20% stake to a United States-based consortium. Argyle Green, LLC has paid £4m for the shareholding of the League One club that is still majority-owned by Plymouth-born...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs is set to go on trial next week accused of controlling and coercive behaviour... seven months after he was originally due to face allegations

Ryan Giggs will stand trial next week accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards his ex-partner. The former Manchester United star was originally due to face a number of allegations in January, however, proceedings were put back to Monday. And an asbestos alert at Manchester Crown Court, which saw the...
SPORTS
BBC

Bus strike leaves town's Skelmersdale residents stranded

A whole town has been left cut off by public transport as an ongoing bus strike shows no sign of ending. Skelmersdale in Lancashire was purpose-built in 1961 to cope with the expanding population of Liverpool but famously has no railway station. So when Arriva North West cancelled services across...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy